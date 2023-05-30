Cub Tracks’ masterpiece theater

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Marcus Stroman took the hill Monday, aiming to end the Cub’s losing streak, opposing the best team in both leagues, the Tampa Bay Rays. Things seemed dark. Hopes dimmed as the chance of victory seemed remote
for the doormat of the National League.
Not only that, but Christopher Morel was out of the lineup. And Edwin Rios is IN! Oh no! They still play the blues in Chicago.
Haha, Stroman had other ideas. The Fixx was in. How about a CG shutout? Losing streak, over. Blues in a major scale. Masterpiece theater! Go Cubs GO!
Let’s hope one thing leads to another...
"I want a CG more than anything, to be honest with you."
Monday he got his wish — he turns in his best performance as a Cub, shutting down baseball's best offense as the Cubs beat the Rays 1-0 at Wrigley Field.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ season will be canceled at the trade deadline if there aren’t dramatic changes. “We’re not where we want to be yet,” David Ross said. Kade Kistner reports that the sky is falling. Tony Andracki has thoughts.
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Cubs drop series to Reds as skid continues. “We had some success early on and kind of hit a little bit of a rut this last month and haven’t really gotten on any kind of roll,” Ross said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Marcus Stroman would prefer an extension with the Cubs over being traded at the deadline. “... you could understand why the Cubs might be eager to have Stroman’s stabilizing presence for years to come,” says Ken Rosenthal in the inspiration {$}.
- Marc Topkin (Tampa Bay Times*): Rays held to one hit by Marcus Stroman in loss to Cubs. “A Wander Franco single leading off the seventh is all the most prolific offense in the majors can muster.”
- Mark Potash (Chicago Sun-Times*): Stroman’s one-hit masterpiece leads Cubs past Rays, 1-0. “Stroman struck out eight, walked one and hit a batter in a 105-pitch masterpiece.” James Neveau has more.
- Tim Stebbins (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs bullpen could get a major boost as Codi Heuer nears return. “The 26-year-old is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list as soon as Monday...” Jordan Bastian has more.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Daniel Palencia working in Triple-A after move to ‘pen. “It’s nice to have those kind of arms,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Tom Brew (Fan Nation*): For Cubs infielder Miles Mastrobuoni, first meeting vs. former team ‘was weird’. ‘’Yeah, that was weird playing against them,’’ Mastrobuoni said.
- Riche Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs apparently wanted Zach McKinstry to hit for power. “... McKinstry has just 16 home runs in his entire big-league career.”
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Is long time Chicago Cubs farmhand gearing up for call-up? “Yonathan Perlaza has spent a long time in the Chicago Cubs’ system, but he’s playing like it’s time for a call-up to the Windy City.”
