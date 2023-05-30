Cub Tracks’ masterpiece theater

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Marcus Stroman took the hill Monday, aiming to end the Cub’s losing streak, opposing the best team in both leagues, the Tampa Bay Rays. Things seemed dark. Hopes dimmed as the chance of victory seemed remote for the doormat of the National League .

Not only that, but Christopher Morel was out of the lineup. And Edwin Rios is IN! Oh no! They still play the blues in Chicago.

Haha, Stroman had other ideas. The Fixx was in. How about a CG shutout? Losing streak, over. Blues in a major scale. Masterpiece theater! Go Cubs GO!

Let’s hope one thing leads to another...

Marcus Stroman after his outing against the Mets last week:



"I want a CG more than anything, to be honest with you."



Monday he got his wish — he turns in his best performance as a Cub, shutting down baseball's best offense as the Cubs beat the Rays 1-0 at Wrigley Field. — Andy Martínez (@amartinez_11) May 29, 2023

Carter Hawkins just told @MLBNetworkRadio that Cody Bellinger will be out at least two more weeks. “Hopefully it’s not too long term from this point on.” — Locked On Cubs (@LockedOnCubs) May 28, 2023

Cubs starter Marcus Stroman, on tossing a shutout at Wrigley Field ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ixTTIdQiEz — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 29, 2023

