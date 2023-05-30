 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ masterpiece theater

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs saved by zero. Masterful effort by Marcus Stroman.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Marcus Stroman took the hill Monday, aiming to end the Cub’s losing streak, opposing the best team in both leagues, the Tampa Bay Rays. Things seemed dark. Hopes dimmed as the chance of victory seemed remote for the doormat of the National League.

Not only that, but Christopher Morel was out of the lineup. And Edwin Rios is IN! Oh no! They still play the blues in Chicago.

Haha, Stroman had other ideas. The Fixx was in. How about a CG shutout? Losing streak, over. Blues in a major scale. Masterpiece theater! Go Cubs GO!

Let’s hope one thing leads to another...

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

