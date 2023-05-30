The Athletics want to sell PSLs for their Las Vegas ballpark

The seemingly never-ending saga of the Oakland Athletics’ proposed move to Las Vegas took another odd turn over the weekend, as reported by Maury Brown:

So, the Las Vegas ballpark for the A’s will see personal seat licenses as part of the way to pay for the construction. Now, you ask yourself how many people in a small market that is oversaturated with sports properties are going to engage in this. Not to mention renewals pic.twitter.com/8WiNHDySea — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) May 29, 2023

There are no MLB teams currently selling personal seat licenses, which basically ask you to pay up front for the right to buy tickets. Quite a number of NFL teams do this, including the Chicago Bears. That works largely because of the smaller number of games, meaning the total number of tickets available is quite a bit smaller — for the Bears, about 600,000 tickets.

The A’s are going to need to sell a lot more tickets than that to make things financially viable in Las Vegas. The stadium rendering above looks kind of cool — here are more renderings:

The first one above is actually kind of odd. Look closely at it — it’s basically what the A’s ballpark in Oakland looks like, only with the Vegas strip skyline in the background and a weird, translucent roof. (How’s that going to keep the heat out when it’s 110+ degrees there in the summer?)

The A’s have said this will be a 30,000 seat stadium and they’ll need to sell 2.6 million tickets to break even, which means they’d have to sell out every single game to do that — I think you can imagine, especially with the state of the A’s on the field right now, that’s not going to happen. As stated by Maury Brown:

The people doing this presentation are projecting avg per game attendance of 28,000. That’s not just the honeymoon, which by the way this ballpark would be an exceptional leap to hit in Year 1. Based on 2022, the Las Vegas A’s would need to rank 15th in attendance annually — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) May 30, 2023

Also, here’s more dreaming of things that aren’t likely to happen:

Remember, the ASG and WBC are not yearly events that would occur. They are special events. Supercross is a possible annual event. pic.twitter.com/Oe5iTz1nyT — Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) May 30, 2023

The WBC? In Vegas? Dream on.

Here are some details of the deal that’s supposedly been made to move the A’s to Las Vegas:

That agreement includes up to $380 million in public financing, including $180 million from the state and $145 million from Clark County. Of those amounts, $90 million of the state’s contribution would be repaid via tax revenues generated on the ballpark site, while $120 million of the county’s portion would be paid by the tax district.

The deal has not yet been approved by the Nevada legislature. As usual, taxpayers are on the hook for this — and “repaid via tax revenues” is no guarantee. Beyond all this, there’s leaving a share of the No. 10 TV market for the No. 40 TV market, and no assurance of TV rights fees from a local RSN. Sure, the A’s could try streaming in Vegas, but there’s no way that generates as much revenue as TV rights fees.

Lastly:

Q from Harris: if the NV deal falls through, is the A's plan B to stay in Oakland?



Hill: If this agreement does not go through, they will look for other cities. — Tabitha Mueller (@tabitha_mueller) May 30, 2023

It’s worth reading Tabitha Mueller’s entire Twitter thread. Lawmakers seem skeptical. Who knows? Maybe the A’s wind up in Nashville, or Charlotte, or Sacramento...

As always, we await developments.