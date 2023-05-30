Cubs roster move: Hayden Wesneski recalled, Michael Rucker optioned

The Chicago Cubs today recalled right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-handed pitcher Michael Rucker to Iowa.

Wesneski is 2-2 with a 5.03 ERA and 1.322 WHIP in eight starts with the Cubs this season.

Rucker has made 20 relief appearances with the Cubs this season, posting a 5.48 ERA (14 earned runs in 23 innings).

I'm assuming this move is just in case Kyle Hendricks needs a piggyback guy tonight. Wesneski last pitched five days ago on May 25, so he could do that tonight.

As always, we await developments. Today's game preview will post at 5 p.m. CT.