Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 30

Because of the holiday on Monday, my family duties that are normally on Monday got moved to Tuesday. So while I had to listen to the Cubs win with Pat and Ron in the car, at least I only missed two minor league games.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs game was suspended in the top of the fourth inning with the Columbus Clippers leading Iowa 2-1. They finish the game tomorrow afternoon, followed by a seven-inning second game.

Here’s the highlight for the I-Cubs. A Nick Madrigal home run.

Nick Madrigal gives us the early lead with this solo home run! pic.twitter.com/AWSAtdER2e — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 30, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

This may or may not be the first time I’ve written this since 2019. If it’s not, it’s one of the very few times.

Off Day

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs dented the Ft. Wayne TinCaps (Padres), 11-8.

Starting pitcher Manuel Espinoza went three innings and allowed just one run on four hits. Espinoza struck out three and walked one.

Tyler Santana relieved Espinoza in the fourth inning and got the win after giving up two runs on three hits, including one solo home run. Santana struck out three and walked one.

South Bend led this game 11-3 going into the ninth inning, but Adam Laskey came out for a second inning after retiring the side in order in the eighth inning. Laskey got rocked for five runs on five hits and walk before getting pulled with two outs for Sheldon Reed. Reed allowed an RBI double (run charged to Laskey, of course) to the first batter he faced, but then got a fly out to center to end the game and claim the save.

First baseman Bryce Ball hit two doubles, including a two-run double in the top of the eighth. Ball was 2 for 3 with two walks, the two doubles and the two RBI. He scored twice.

Shortstop Kevin Made went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored once.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara led off the top of the first inning with a double, but he left the game after pulling up lame after running out a ground ball in the fourth inning. Alcántara was 1 for 3 with one run scored.

South Bend had 12 hits in this game—four singles and eight doubles. Everyone in the lineup had at least one hit, including Jacob Wetzel, who replaced Alcántara. Wetzel was 1 for 2 a walk and a two-run double. He also scored once.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were blue after losing to the Salem Red Sox, 3-2 in 11 innings. The loss snapped the Birds’ six-game winning streak.

A very strong start from Grant Kipp, who allowed just one run on four hits over eight innings. Kipp struck out eight and walked no one. The run allowed by Kipp was the only run he’s allowed over his past four starts, totalling 18.2 innings.

Scarlyn Lebron pitched the next 1.2 innings and did not allow a hit or a run. He walked one and struck out two.

After both teams scored in the tenth inning, Starlyn Pichardo gave up a run in the top of the eleventh that went unanswered in the bottom of the inning. Pichardo’s line was one unearned run on one hit and one walk over one inning. He struck out three.

First baseman Felix Stevens drove in the only Pelicans run in regulation with an infield single in the seventh inning. Stevens was 2 for 4.

Left fielder Andy Garriola was 2 for 4 and scored a run in the tenth.

Highlights: