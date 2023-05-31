Outside The Confines: O is for Outstanding

There’s a lot going on in today’s links post, but as I was going through the links I’d collected over the past couple of days, I noticed a theme, and that theme was the Baltimore Orioles.

For a team that no one projected to do much at the beginning of the season, they have been defying expectations at every turn, and dominating in a division that features typical juggernauts like the Yankees and Red Sox. In fact, if they were in any other division than the one that also happens to feature the Tampa Bay Rays, they’d be looking to maintain a free pass to the postseason.

The story of the Orioles this season reminds me also of this season of Ted Lasso, whose season (and maybe series) finale airs today. At the beginning of season three the fictional AFC Richmond have received a kiss of death from the sporting press, all of whom predict them to finish the season dead last and be relegated. But the plucky club, short on superstars but with no lack of youthful enthusiasm, manage to defy expectations the whole season long. Now I won’t get into any Ted Lasso spoilers, but I will say that sometimes it’s kind of nice to watch an underdog do so well (something Cubs fans shouldn’t have a hard time relating to, if you’ve been around for a while).

We have some Orioles-themed news lined up today, as well as some Tigers injuries, a lament for the post-World Series Phillies, and quite possibly the worst strike zone I’ve ever seen.

Now let’s jump into today’s links!

The #Athletics lose their 11th consecutive game, 10-1.

They are swept for the 8th time this year.

It's their longest losing streak since 1995-96.

They are 10-45.

They have been outscored by 199 runs.

They are on pace to go 29-133, shattering modern-day record of 120 losses. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 28, 2023

Good evening from Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/KEMOeGDosK — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.