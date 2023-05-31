Outside The Confines: O is for Outstanding

There’s a lot going on in today’s links post, but as I was going through the links I’d collected over the past couple of days, I noticed a theme, and that theme was the Baltimore Orioles.
For a team that no one projected to do much at the beginning of the season, they have been defying expectations at every turn, and dominating in a division that features typical juggernauts like the Yankees and Red Sox. In fact, if they were in any other division than the one that also happens to feature the Tampa Bay Rays, they’d be looking to maintain a free pass to the postseason.
The story of the Orioles this season reminds me also of this season of Ted Lasso, whose season (and maybe series) finale airs today. At the beginning of season three the fictional AFC Richmond have received a kiss of death from the sporting press, all of whom predict them to finish the season dead last and be relegated. But the plucky club, short on superstars but with no lack of youthful enthusiasm, manage to defy expectations the whole season long. Now I won’t get into any Ted Lasso spoilers, but I will say that sometimes it’s kind of nice to watch an underdog do so well (something Cubs fans shouldn’t have a hard time relating to, if you’ve been around for a while).
We have some Orioles-themed news lined up today, as well as some Tigers injuries, a lament for the post-World Series Phillies, and quite possibly the worst strike zone I’ve ever seen.
Now let’s jump into today’s links!
- Now that we’re through May, Ben Clemens is assessing how the rule changes have been impacting baseball so far.
- Hot trade target Eduardo Rodriguez of the Tigers has landed himself on the 15-day IL, but he’s not the only Tiger missing his roar, as outfielder Riley Greene exited Tuesday’s game with a likely lower leg injury. (AP)
- Have a night, Aaron Judge. Madison Williams breaks down Judge’s big night against Seattle.
- Twins fans are starting to feel personally victimized by bad umpires, so Aaron Gleeman looks into just how accurate that feeling is. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Things are going great in Oakland, why do you ask?
The #Athletics lose their 11th consecutive game, 10-1.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 28, 2023
They are swept for the 8th time this year.
It's their longest losing streak since 1995-96.
They are 10-45.
They have been outscored by 199 runs.
They are on pace to go 29-133, shattering modern-day record of 120 losses.
- Grant Anderson had one heck of a debut with the Rangers last night. Story by Kennedi Landry.
- Stephanie Apstein looks at how fun the Orioles bullpen has been to watch this season.
- James Fegan writes about the return of Liam Hendriks after his cancer treatment but notes that there’s still an uphill battle ahead for the reliever. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Full disclosure I haven’t read this article yet because I’m not caught up on Succession, but Benjamin Hoffman explores whether or not a particular character on the show was already a spoiler for the ending thanks to their baseball-related name.
- Ohtani being Ohtani.
Good evening from Shohei Ohtani. pic.twitter.com/KEMOeGDosK— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2023
- Former Yankee Aaron Hicks has found a new home with a former divisional rival, the Baltimore Orioles. (AP)
- Speaking of the Orioles, Andy McCullough shines a spotlight on Adley Rutschman and how he has become a symbol for the newly red-hot O’s. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Tom Verducci contemplates what the Phillies need to do to shake off their World Series hangover.
- Sorry if this is old news, but this might be the worst strike zone I’ve ever seen.
Umpire: Jordan Baker— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) May 27, 2023
Final: Rangers 12, Orioles 2#StraightUpTX // #Birdland#TEXvsBAL // #BALvsTEX
More stats for this game https://t.co/1n5gv4q5tL pic.twitter.com/XVdMZim8WN
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
