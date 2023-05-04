 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ slip of the RISP

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs drop another game by one run — the offense is lost somewhere.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Adios, Luis Torrens. We hardly knew you.

The Stro Show premiered in Washington, D.C. for the 2023 season opposite the sometimes wayward offerings of Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin, who had heretofore called Frontier Field his home. Irvin kept the Cubs from hitting the ball all over the ballpark by throwing it around himself, and that was effective.

Marcus Stroman was who he is. He kept the ball down and graciously allowed the Nationals to make soft contact and ground the ball to Swanson and Hoerner. He logged another quality start but Adbert Alzolay didn’t bar the door and the Cubs succumbed 2-1. Ian Happ’s misplay in the bottom of the seventh contributed. The Cubs were unable to reply in kind. Al has details in his recap.

Better luck today, with Jameson Taillon taking the ball.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...