Cub Tracks’ slip of the RISP

Adios, Luis Torrens. We hardly knew you.

The Stro Show premiered in Washington, D.C. for the 2023 season opposite the sometimes wayward offerings of Nationals pitcher Jake Irvin, who had heretofore called Frontier Field his home. Irvin kept the Cubs from hitting the ball all over the ballpark by throwing it around himself, and that was effective.

Marcus Stroman was who he is. He kept the ball down and graciously allowed the Nationals to make soft contact and ground the ball to Swanson and Hoerner. He logged another quality start but Adbert Alzolay didn’t bar the door and the Cubs succumbed 2-1. Ian Happ’s misplay in the bottom of the seventh contributed. The Cubs were unable to reply in kind. Al has details in his recap.

Better luck today, with Jameson Taillon taking the ball.

Cubs manager David Ross said Kyle Hendricks’ rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Thursday will be in the 4-inning, 60-pitch range.



Said Cubs want Hendricks to get multiple rehab outing but “variables” can change.



More from Ross on Hendricks ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wjITtr3F2R — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) April 25, 2023

