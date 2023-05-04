Cubs roster move: Jameson Taillon activated, Jeremiah Estrada optioned

Cubs righthander Jameson Taillon has been on the injured list since April 20 with a left groin strain. Taillon was supposed to start that day, so he’s missed two starts.

Tuesday, he had what was termed a “high-intensity” bullpen session and all went well, so manager David Ross announced that Taillon would start Thursday’s game against the Nationals in Washington, returning the day after he was eligible with no rehab starts needed.

So, the Cubs today activated Taillon from the 15-day injured list and optioned Jeremiah Estrada to Triple-A Iowa.

Estrada has made three total appearances for the Cubs this year covering four innings. In those innings he’s allowed two hits, three walks and no runs and struck out six. Estrada has talent and throws hard and I hope he’ll be a key part of the bullpen going forward. In five appearances for Iowa this year, he also has a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in six innings.

Javier Assad, who was recalled Wednesday when Yan Gomes went on the injured list, will stick around and could wind up throwing some innings Thursday if Taillon is on a pitch limit.

As always, we await developments.