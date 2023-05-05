On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Marlins series preview

For the second time this year, the Cubs will play their entire season series against a team within a 10-day period. Thanks, balanced schedule.

Thus, you have probably heard quite enough about the Marlins, who swept the Cubs last weekend in Miami. You can read a bit more, if you like, in last week’s series preview.

Since that series, the Cubs dropped three of four to the Nationals in Washington and the Marlins were swept by the Braves at home.

Fun fact

Is there reason for hope after last weekend’s sweep at the hands of the Marlins? The last time the Cubs were swept on the road, then played the same team at home the next weekend, was May 31-June 2 and June 7-9, 2019. The Cubs followed up three straight losses at St. Louis by winning three in a row at home vs. the Cardinals.

Since 1998, they have been swept on the road, then hosted the same team a week later, only two other times: 2006: lost four at San Diego, lost three at home 2012: lost three at St. Louis, won two of three at home (LWW) (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Friday: Justin Steele, LHP (4-0, 1.49 ERA, 0.963 WHIP, 3.40 FIP) vs. Edward Cabrera, RHP (2-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.741 WHIP, 5.41 FIP)

Saturday: Drew Smyly, LHP (3-1, 2.83 ERA, 0.914 WHIP, 3.51 FIP) vs. Bryan Hoeing, RHP (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.615 WHIP, 3.36 FIP)

Sunday: Hayden Wesneski, RHP (2-1, 4.45 ERA, 1.376 WHIP, 5.31 FIP) vs. Sandy Alcantara, RHP (1-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.245 WHIP, 4.26 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Friday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Marlins market territories)

Saturday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside Cubs and Marlins market territories)

Sunday: 1:20 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Prediction

Well, I don’t really have any idea anymore. The Cubs have favorable pitching matchups for two of these games, but unless they score some runs... who knows?

Wild guessing that they’ll right the ship and take two of three.

Up next

The Cubs host the St. Louis Cardinals in a three-game series at Wrigley Field which begins Monday evening.