Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins preview, Friday 5/5, 1:20 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

Friday notes...

SOME DEBUTS: Here are how some earlier much-anticipated Cubs did in their first game for the team, as we await Matt Mervis’ debut:

Ernie Banks: 0 for 3, one walk

Kris Bryant: 0 for 4, three strikeouts

Starlin Castro: 2 for 5 (triple, homer), six RBI

Andre Dawson: 0 for 4, 1 RBI, one strikeout

Mark Grace: 2 for 5 (both singles), caught stealing

Derrek Lee: 0 for 3, one walk, two strikeouts

Anthony Rizzo: 2 for 4 (single, double), one RBI

Ryne Sandberg: 0 for 3, two strikeouts

Ron Santo: 2 for 4 (single, double), three RBI

Billy Williams: 0 for 4, one RBI, one strikeout (All courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Marlins lineup:

#Marlins lineup for Game 2 vs the Cubs. Yuli Gurriel getting the start at first over Cooper. Hampson starting at short over Berti. Stallings catching Cabrera pic.twitter.com/GLIKeI1dTv — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) April 29, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Edward Cabrera, RHP

Justin Steele has allowed two or fewer earned runs in all six of his starts this year, an impressive streak. The Marlins also touched him up for an unearned run last Sunday in Miami, and that wound up the difference in a 4-3 Cubs loss.

Steele has been particularly good at Wrigley Field this year, allowing just one earned run in 17⅓ innings, an 0.52 ERA, along with an 0.981 WHIP.

Keep up the good work!

Edward Cabrera is leading the major leagues in walks allowed with 25. That’s in just 27 innings, 8.3 per nine innings. Or, put another way, he has walked 19.8 percent of all batters he’s faced this year. That’s a lot.

Five of those walks came in five innings against the Cubs last Saturday in Miami. Which might have helped the Cubs win the game, except for Caleb Kilian’s bad outing. Cabrera also struck out 12, which was a career high.

So... keep drawing the walks, Cubs, just try not to strike out so much.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Marlins site Fish Stripes.

