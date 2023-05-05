Baseball history unpacked, May 5

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Vickery, Lennie Merullo*, Jim Kirby, Dave Gumpert. Also notable: Charles Bender HOF.

*Lennie Merullo was a Cub for six years, during and after World War Two (1941-47). When he passed on May 30, 2015, he was the last surviving member of a Cub team that played in the World Series. He was known as a slick fielder with a knack for hitting in the clutch. His stats seem to bear that impression out.

That 1945 outfit was a good team, with some well-remembered players — Phil Cavarretta was at first, with Andy Pafko and Bill Nicholson in the outfield. The starting five was killer. They weren’t in the Series by accident.

Today in history:

1260 Kublai Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan, becomes ruler of the Mongol Empire.

Dayton teacher John T. Scopes arrested for teaching evolution in Tennessee.

