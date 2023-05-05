Cubs roster move: Matt Mervis called up, Edwin Rios optioned

This is the move that Cubs fans have been clamoring for pretty much all year, ever since Matt Mervis dominated Triple-A and also played well in last year’s Arizona Fall League, where he was named MVP of the Fall Stars Game.

This year, Mervis is hitting .286/.402/.560 (26-for-91) with six home runs for Triple-A Iowa. And as first reported Thursday by ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Cubs are calling up Mervis from Iowa today.

To make room for Mervis on the 26-man active roster, Edwin Rios was optioned to Iowa. Rios didn’t play much for the Cubs this year, going 2-for-20 with a home run.

This means, for now, Eric Hosmer remains on the roster.

Hosmer has hit just .250/.294/.363 (20-for-80) with two home runs so far, and now likely serves as a part time DH and pinch hitter.

Mervis will wear No. 22, briefly worn by Luis Torrens earlier this year, and of course before that by Jason Heyward.

For now, that's the only move announced by the Cubs today. As always, we await additional developments.