Outside The Confines: Piracy is on the rise

Happy Mash Mervis Day to all of those who celebrate. Oh, who am I kidding. All of you celebrate Mash Mervis Day.

The Athletic requested to speak with Angels hitting coach Marcus Thames. However, under a recently revised policy, the Angels allow coaches to speak to the media on a case-by-case basis. They did not permit Thames to speak to The Athletic about Rendon because the potential line of questioning was deemed too negative. The team said it prefers manager Phil Nevin to handle such questions.

So the Angels won’t let their coaches answer questions from the media that they deem to be “negative.” Hoo boy.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Now go enjoy Mash Mervis Day, however you choose to celebrate.