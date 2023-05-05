Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 5

A lot of prospects took the mound tonight and most of them did well.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs impounded the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 9-5.

Caleb Kilian bounced back from his struggles in Miami with a gem tonight. Kilian allowed just one unearned run on two hits over five innings. He struck out five and walked no one as he picked up his second win.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter had a big night. He doubled home the first run of the game in the top of the first inning. Later, Slaughter hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning, his fourth on the season. Slaughter was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and the four RBI.

Catcher Jake Washer hit a solo home run in the third inning. Washer was 1 for 4.

In the fourth inning, left fielder Mike Tauchman hit his fourth home run of the year with the bases empty. Tauchman also singled home Slaughter in the first inning. He was 2 for 4 with the two runs batted in.

You have to squint, but Slaughter’s home run is here.

Jake Slaughter is your Player of the Game. pic.twitter.com/Xmqz6p0n3D — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 6, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were tossed away by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 6-2.

Ryan Jensen had troubles finding the plate tonight. He allowed four runs on two hits and four walks over just 2.1 innings. Jensen threw 46 pitches and only 24 were strikes. He did not strike anyone out.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. hit a solo home run in the second inning, his third on the season. Murray went 1 for 4.

First baseman Haydn McGeary went 3 for 4. He scored the other Smokies run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were stone-ground by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 3-0. (Was that too corny?)

Kohl Franklin was the hard-luck loser in this game. He allowed just one unearned run over four innings on only one hit. He did walk three and struck out six.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel went 2 for 3 with a double.

South Bend had five hits in this game and drew just one walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans extinguished the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 4-2.

Jackson Ferris made his professional debut in this game and he was stunning. Ferris struck out six of the first seven batters he faced and all of them were swinging. Ferris finished innings of no-run and no-hit baseball. Ferris struck out seven and walked just the one.

The win went to Kevin Valdez because Ferris didn’t go five innings. Valdez gave up one run on just one hit over four innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning for the first run of the game. It was Hernandez’s second home run this season. He was 1 for 5 with two runs scored.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros went 2 for 5 with a double and an RBI single in the fifth.

Left fielder Felix Stevens was 2 for 4.

Hernandez’s home run:

Cristian Hernandez takes flight!



His second home run of the season puts the Birds up 1-0 in the top of the third.#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/uz0lcJ5UCr — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) May 5, 2023

Ferris’ first pro strikeout: