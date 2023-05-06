Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 6

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs dropped a doubleheader to the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 5-1 and 4-3 in eight innings.

Nick Neidert started game one and took the loss after he allowed three runs on six hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked one.

The big news in game one was that Codi Heuer pitched in his first game since Tommy John surgery, Heuer retired the first two batters he faced on a strikeout and a fly out, but the next two singled off of him before he was pulled after 19 pitches. Both of those runners came around to score off of Rowan Wick, so Heuer’s final line was two runs on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. His fastball was in the 98-to-99 mile per hour range, but his command and control were understandably rather shaky.

DH Jake Slaughter homered in this third-straight game for the only Iowa run in game one. Slaughter was 1 for 3.

Third baseman David Bote was 2 for 3 with a double. That’s all three hits the I-Cubs had in game one.

Slaughter’s home run:

With his third home run in as many games, Jake Slaughter ties the score and extends his hitting streak to 10 games! pic.twitter.com/UGtfN2Ecqg — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 6, 2023

Chris Clarke started game two and gave up two runs on four hits over four innings. He walked one and hit one batter. Clarke did not strike anyone out.

Manuel Rodríguez struck out three and hit one batter in the bottom of the seventh inning to send the game to extras. But Brayan Rocchio, the first batter of the bottom of the eighth, singled home the automatic runner with the winning run.

All three Iowa runs in game two came on a home run in the fifth inning by right fielder Brennen Davis. It was his third home run of 2023. Davis went 1 for 4.

Catcher Jake Washer went 2 for 3 with a double in game two.

Davis’ home run:

From down 2-0 to up 3-2! Brennen Davis goes deep to give us the lead in the fifth. pic.twitter.com/2Lx2uXF9yt — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 7, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies compacted the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-4.

Daniel Palencia had a rough start tonight. He allowed four runs on four hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Blake Whitney got the win in relief after the Smokies bounced back from a 4-1 deficit. Whitney pitched 2.1 innings and surrendered no runs and two hits. Whitney struck out two and walked no one.

The save went to Ben Hecht, who pitched the final 2.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run. Hecht struck out four and walked one.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo had a huge day. He was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a solo home run in the third inning. It was his fourth home run this year. Aliendo had three RBI.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 2 for 3 with two walks. He drove in one.

Aliendo’s homer:

Pablo Aliendo likes the everyday playing time pic.twitter.com/bO6yEx4pLl — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) May 7, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs detasseled the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 6-1.

Richard Gallardo improved to 3-1 after 5.2 scoreless innings. Gallardo surrendered just three hits and walked no one, although he did hit one batter. He struck out seven.

South Bend had 13 hits in this game and all of them were singles except for center fielder Ezequiel Pagan’s solo home run in the first pitch of the bottom of the fifth inning. Pagan went 3 for 4.

Left fielder Christian Franklin was 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch twice. Franklin scored twice and stole a base.

DH Yohendrick Pinango was 2 for 5 with one run batted in.

Catcher Casey Opitz was 2 for 4.

Highlights:

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans bottled up the Columbia Fireflies (Royal), 3-2 in 11 innings.

Nick Hull started and gave up two runs on four hits over five innings. Hull struck out six and walked one.

Koen Moreno threw the next three innings, allowing no runs and just one hit. He did walk three batters and struck out one, so that’s something to work on.

Jozhan Oquendo got the win after not allowing a run or a hit over the final three innings, including two extra innings. He walked two and struck out four.

Second baseman Reivaj Garcia singled home automatic runner Reginald Preciado in the top of the 11th with what turned out to be the winning run. Garcia went 1 for 5.

DH Miguel Fabrizio cranked his first home run of the season with the bases empty in the third inning. He was 2 for 4 today.

Garcia’s game-winner: