Cub Tracks’ Sunday papers

I admit it, the more I see of Nick Madrigal, the more I like him. His baserunning adds dimensions to the team, his defense is better than advertised, and there’s no disputing his ability to make contact.

That was a very cool victory, full of essential Cubness with fielding mishaps and strangeness. And Miguel Amaya’s first major-league hit. Amaya looks good behind the plate, too. The pitching certainly hasn’t suffered.

Even if I did have to peer at him from a foot away, as I was watching on my phone. Knock on wood, the interwebs are back at my house and I can watch again in glorious 55-inch fidelity with full surround sound so I can hear that crowd. Old eyes, man, old eyes.

.@mmervis12 gets the Cubs on the board! pic.twitter.com/n7ISvawELd — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 6, 2023

Make some noise, y’all. Give yourselves a hand, too. All that and reams of copy about Matt Mervis. Yan Gomes is eligible to come off the 7-day injury list Tuesday.

Miguel Amaya singing Go Cubs Go along with the Wrigley faithful after a Cubs comeback victory is the best thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/0nJfA8RGSA — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) May 6, 2023

David Ross said Matt Mervis will be a lineup regular. Eric Hosmer moves to more of a bench role. Ross raved about Hosmer’s professionalism and willingness to accept a lesser role, while still offering veteran leadership. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 5, 2023

In his first rehab appearance since Tommy John surgery, Codi Heuer hits 99 MPH on the first pitch he throws — Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) May 6, 2023

(Cubs Insider*): Codi Heuer added to I-Cubs Roster, will pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader. “The Cubs bullpen has not been very sharp of late, but it looks like it’s about to get a little stronger. “

“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a lot of fans that are going to be happy to see me,” Contreras said before poring over scouting reports for a game April 24 against the Giants. “And there’s going to be a lot of fans that think I betrayed them because I’m playing with the Cardinals. “But it’s part of baseball, part of the business, and we have to understand [the Cubs] wanted to move on. I understood that and was able to get an agreement with the Cardinals, a great organization that has won 11 World Series, and it was a new experience for me. “A lot of times as a human being, we’re afraid of leaving our old place, but I had to. I understood that and respect that.” — Mark Gonzales.

“Everyone is really excited about Matt, and they should be,” team president Jed Hoyer said. “We celebrate that. I’ve said this a lot in the past: These debut days are the most fun for us. Both on an organizational level — scouts and player development people that impact these guys — but also on a human level, to watch a guy realize his dream is really a special thing. That part, I love these moments.” — Sahadev Sharma {$}

