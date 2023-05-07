Cub Tracks’ Sunday papers

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
I admit it, the more I see of Nick Madrigal, the more I like him. His baserunning adds dimensions to the team, his defense is better than advertised, and there’s no disputing his ability to make contact.
Nicky 2-runs for the lead! @NickMadrigal_3 pic.twitter.com/gcWvQEVGio— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2023
That was a very cool victory, full of essential Cubness with fielding mishaps and strangeness. And Miguel Amaya’s first major-league hit. Amaya looks good behind the plate, too. The pitching certainly hasn’t suffered.
First major league hit for @mamaya_9!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2023
HUGS! pic.twitter.com/LcP1a99YCQ
Even if I did have to peer at him from a foot away, as I was watching on my phone. Knock on wood, the interwebs are back at my house and I can watch again in glorious 55-inch fidelity with full surround sound so I can hear that crowd. Old eyes, man, old eyes.
.@mmervis12 gets the Cubs on the board! pic.twitter.com/n7ISvawELd— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 6, 2023
Make some noise, y’all. Give yourselves a hand, too. All that and reams of copy about Matt Mervis. Yan Gomes is eligible to come off the 7-day injury list Tuesday.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 6, 2023
Final: #Cubs 4, Marlins 2. pic.twitter.com/TieHLsIAsH
Miguel Amaya singing Go Cubs Go along with the Wrigley faithful after a Cubs comeback victory is the best thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/0nJfA8RGSA— CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) May 6, 2023
David Ross said Matt Mervis will be a lineup regular. Eric Hosmer moves to more of a bench role. Ross raved about Hosmer’s professionalism and willingness to accept a lesser role, while still offering veteran leadership.— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 5, 2023
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ David Ross on criticism from fans: ‘I’ll take all the heat and keep it off the players.’ “It’s part of this [job] that when things aren’t going well, it should be directed at me,” the manager said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Kyle Hendricks holds ‘most important’ bullpen session at Wrigley. “These have been the most important two days, probably, of my entire rehab, to be honest with you,” Hendricks said. Mike McGraw has more.
In his first rehab appearance since Tommy John surgery, Codi Heuer hits 99 MPH on the first pitch he throws— Greg Huss (@OutOfTheVines) May 6, 2023
- (Cubs Insider*): Codi Heuer added to I-Cubs Roster, will pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader. “The Cubs bullpen has not been very sharp of late, but it looks like it’s about to get a little stronger. “
“I’m pretty sure there’s going to be a lot of fans that are going to be happy to see me,” Contreras said before poring over scouting reports for a game April 24 against the Giants. “And there’s going to be a lot of fans that think I betrayed them because I’m playing with the Cardinals.
“But it’s part of baseball, part of the business, and we have to understand [the Cubs] wanted to move on. I understood that and was able to get an agreement with the Cardinals, a great organization that has won 11 World Series, and it was a new experience for me.
“A lot of times as a human being, we’re afraid of leaving our old place, but I had to. I understood that and respect that.” — Mark Gonzales.
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras has no hard feelings toward Cubs. “Contreras, who will be making his Wrigley return Monday, remains close with former Cubs teammates.” He probably won’t be catching, adds Brett Taylor. The Sun-Times confirms.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): Matt Mervis believed he wasn’t a pitcher, and mashed his way to the Cubs. “I trusted that I knew better than them,” Mervis said. Andy Martinez has more Mervis. More Mervis from The Athletic {$}. NBC Sports Chicago has words. Forbes does, too.
“Everyone is really excited about Matt, and they should be,” team president Jed Hoyer said. “We celebrate that. I’ve said this a lot in the past: These debut days are the most fun for us. Both on an organizational level — scouts and player development people that impact these guys — but also on a human level, to watch a guy realize his dream is really a special thing. That part, I love these moments.” — Sahadev Sharma {$}
- MLB.com*: Cubs interview Mervis’ parents [VIDEO].
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): When it comes to hype, top prospect Matt Mervis is following in Anthony Rizzo’s Chicago Cubs footsteps. “Wrigley does such a good job of the fans appreciating those moments,” Ian Happ said of Mervis’ debut.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Nico Hoerner’s 30,000-foot view of where the Cubs are right now, where they could be. “This season is exciting because the expectation for the team is a little unknown, and I think that’s an awesome thing in that it’s up to us to establish that.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Madrigal’s magic caps Cubs’ comeback win. “... Madrigal delivered a two-run single that helped the Cubs capitalize on an error-filled frame en route to a 4-2 win at Wrigley Field.”
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs will keep versatile Christopher Morel at Triple-A Iowa for now. “President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer says there really isn’t an opportunity for Morel to get a lot of playing time in the majors at the moment.”
- Kevin Murphy (MLB.com*): Who says no to Michael Jordan? Kerry Wood has a story ... “I’m not proud of that, but I did not take Mr. Jordan up on his invitation, unfortunately.”
- Ashok Selvam (Eater Chicago*): Small Cheval Wrigleyville upgrades burger choices for Cubs fans. “Small Cheval will also be available to fans inside the ballpark.”
