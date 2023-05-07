Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 7

Everyone lost tonight. Sorry about that. I had nothing to do with it. I’m just the messenger.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were broadsided by the Columbus Clippers (Guardians), 9-5.

It was a bullpen game for the I-Cubs and Tyler Duffey got his first start since 2016. Duffey pitched two innings and allowed no runs and no hits. He did walk one and he struck out one. Duffey did hit one batter.

Bailey Horn pitched the next two innings and while he did give up a hit, he also kept the Clippers from scoring. Horn struck out two and walked one.

Riley Thompson came on to pitch the fifth inning and he struggled, picking up the loss. Thompson was rocked for five runs on two hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning. One of the walks was intentional. Thompson did strike out two.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter’s home run streak came to an end in game two yesterday, so he started a new one with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth. It was Slaughter’s sixth hom run this year. He went 1 for 4 with a walk.

Center fielder Christopher Morel was 2 for 5 with one run scored and one run driven in.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara went 2 for 4.

Slaughter’s home run:

Jake Slaughter again! His 4th HR of the series. Smoked. pic.twitter.com/C8hPeXw7fw — Brad (@ballskwok) May 7, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were canned by the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-4.

Smokies starter Jordan Wicks was magnificent today. He did allow one unearned run over five innings, but he surrendered no hits. Wicks walked one, hit one and struck out four.

Luke Little came on to pitch the next two innings and he didn’t allow a hit either. He did give up one earned run after two walks and one terrible call by the umpires on a fielder’s choice play in the infield. Little struck out six.

But Michael McAvene came on to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning and the no-hitter was gone after the first pitch he threw was deposited over the left center field wall. McAvene later gave up a two-run home run in the inning that turned out to be the difference in the game. McAvene’s final line was three runs on two hits over one inning. He walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Yes, Rocket City had two hits in this game and they were both home runs off McAvene. That was enough to win.

Three of the Smokies six hits were home runs as well. Left fielder Jordan Nwogu hit a solo home run in the top of the second inning, his fourth on the season. Nwogu was 1 for 4.

Right fielder Owen Caissie broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run home run, his sixth of 2023. Caissie went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Bradlee Beesley tacked on a solo home run in the eighth inning, his fourth this year. Beesley went 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Caissie’s home run:

Owen Caissie oppo taco <drink> pic.twitter.com/MhmlkEFZrF — Todd ⚾️ (@CubsCentral08) May 7, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grilled by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 6-1.

Tyler Santana started and took the loss. Santana gave up two runs on three hits over four innings. Santana walked one, hit one batter and struck out eighth.

Center fielder Christian Franklin was 2 for 4. He singled home first baseman Ethan Hearn in the third inning for South Bend’s only run of the game. Hearn went 1 for 4 with a double.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were dazzled by the Columbia Fireflies (Royals), 8-6.

Starter Brody McCullough got knocked around for four runs on four hits over 3.1 innings. McCullough walked one and struck out seven.

The loss went to Erian Rodriguez, who gave up three runs on just one hit over three innings. But Rodriguez walked three and hit two batters, which was a problem. He struck out three.

First baseman Felix Stevens smacked a solo home run in the third inning, his fourth on the year. Stevens went 3 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

DH Miguel Fabrizio had an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the fifth for three total runs batted in. Fabrizio went 2 for 4 and scored one time.

Center fielder Parker Chavers was 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the fifth inning and a walk. He scored twice.

Catcher Miguel Pabon was 2 for 4 with a run batted in.

Right fielder Jefferson Encarnacion was 2 for 4 with a double.