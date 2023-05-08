Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview, Monday 5/8, 6:40 CT

Today’s roster move: Here

OH, THOSE ONE-RUN LOSSES: Eight of the Cubs’ 17 losses have been by one run. Just three teams have had more one-run losses, each with nine, and they all have won at least double the Cubs’ two wins by a run. The Mariners are 4-9; the Reds, 5-9; and the Guardians, 8-9. The Cubs’ .200 winning percentage in one-run games is tied with the Rangers (1-4) for second worst. The Cardinals are at .125, having gone 1-7. The Astros and Giants also have only two wins by a run and both have three losses. The Cubs have had more one-run losses in their first 34 games of only four seasons: 10, in 2002, and nine in 1972, 1990 and 1993. They had only two wins by one run in 2002 and 1990.They were 7-9 in 1993 and 3-9 in 1972. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Cardinals lineup:

Lineup for Game 1 on the North Side.#STLCards pic.twitter.com/h95waFdTVK — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 8, 2023

Also of interest for tonight:

Umpires for #STLCards (11-24) at #Cubs (17-17):

Jeff Nelson, CB Bucknor, Ben May, Ryan Wills (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 7:40 pm

Venue: Wrigley Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) May 8, 2023

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Miles Mikolas, RHP

Marcus Stroman has been consistently good almost all season so far. Last time out he allowed one run in six innings to the Nationals.

The last time he faced the Cardinals was September 4, 2022 in St. Louis, and he threw seven shutout innings that day.

The one Cardinal who hits him well is Paul Goldschmidt (8-for-18, two doubles, three home runs).

Miles Mikolas is off to a rough start. He’s leading MLB in hits allowed with 53, and he’s allowed an opponents BA of .333 and OPS of .908 with seven home runs in 37⅓ innings.

This will be his 17th career appearance (15th start) vs. the Cubs. He made five starts vs. the Cubs last year — that won’t be possible anymore since the teams are only playing four series against each other this year.

Current Cubs are batting .260 (33-for-127) against Mikolas with four home runs mostly from guys you wouldn’t expect (Tucker Barnhart, Patrick Wisdom, Eric Hosmer and Dansby Swanson).

