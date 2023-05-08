Outside The Confines: Behind the dish no more

Happy Monday everyone!
The big stories over the weekend were the news that the floundering Cardinals are making a bit of a change about where former Cub Willson Contreras will be playing going forward; Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough experienced a scary moment on the mound; a former A’s MVP has passed away; and there will be an international visit to South Korea for two N.L. teams to start the 2024 season.
Now let’s get into today’s links so you can find out more!
- Ben Clemens looks at five things he liked this past week (and five things he didn’t).
- Joey Johnston breaks down the Rays' big Sunday comeback.
- The Dodgers and Padres are set to start off the 2024 season in South Korea, shares Nick Selbe.
- Brendan Kuty looks at how Pete Alonso helped Harrison Bader breakout. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Yikes. Wishing him a speedy recovery.
Scary moment today in the A's-Royals game— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 7, 2023
KC pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was hit in the head by a 106 mph comebacker. The Royals said he left alert and is undergoing testing. pic.twitter.com/156UjeODYi
- Jelani Scott gives us a bit more information on that Yarbrough comebacker.
- Leo Morgenstern assesses what’s going right for the Twins and Pirates.
- Thomas Harrigan brings us the news of the passing of Vida Blue.
- Tom Verducci thinks it might be just about time for these teams to start panicking.
- Oof.
When asked what Willson Contreras needed to do to potentially be used in the outfield -- a spot he played some with the Cubs -- #STLCards manager Oli Marmol said, "I think the question should be what does Contreras need to do to get behind the plate, not playing the outfield?"— John Denton (@JohnDenton555) May 7, 2023
- Katie Woo has some more on that Contreras outfield move. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Michael Baumann looks at the gambling issue and how it might impact major league baseball.
- Daniel Kramer writes about the Mariners' win against the Astros and how it could be a turning point for their season.
- The Phillies tried a new lineup to give themselves a boost, and it worked out. (ESPN)
- Chandler Rome shares how J.P. France’s wife responded to his debut. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Speaking of France... Oh no.
this won't be confusing at all... pic.twitter.com/brfJPlknTl— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 7, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...