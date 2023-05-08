 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Behind the dish no more

A former friend is going through some changes.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Happy Monday everyone!

The big stories over the weekend were the news that the floundering Cardinals are making a bit of a change about where former Cub Willson Contreras will be playing going forward; Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough experienced a scary moment on the mound; a former A’s MVP has passed away; and there will be an international visit to South Korea for two N.L. teams to start the 2024 season.

Now let’s get into today’s links so you can find out more!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

