Cubs roster move: Christopher Morel recalled, Nelson Velázquez optioned

Christopher Morel has spent the first month of his season at Iowa demolishing Triple-A pitching: .330/.425/.730 (38-for-115) with nine doubles, two triples and 11 home runs.

Today, the Cubs recalled Morel to the major league roster and, per Jesse Rogers, they are sending Nelson Velázquez back to Iowa:

Yes, sending down Nelson Velasquez so looks like Morel would be the extra OF at the moment. https://t.co/yFb7YOyhOj — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 8, 2023

Morel was spotted arriving at Wrigley Field Monday afternoon:

Velázquez hit .241/.313/.621 (7-for-29) in 13 games for the Cubs so far this year, including three home runs. He’ll get more regular playing time at Iowa and certainly will be back.

Morel hit .235/.308/.433 (89-for-379) with 16 home runs in 113 games for the Cubs in 2022 while playing second base, shortstop, third base and center and left field. He’s recently played primarily center field at Iowa, but can still play those other positions, of course.

Welcome back to the big leagues, Christopher Morel. The team will certainly welcome his enthusiasm and passion for the game, not to mention the performance from Triple-A that he’ll hope to continue at the big-league level.