 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ there’s a catch to it

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Willson Contreras has a night in his return to the Friendly Confines.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That ump Sunday must have wanted to go home. Balk, my butt. But, given this morning’s event, perhaps we should call it a Morel victory. Or not.

The Cubs took on the stinkin’ Cardinals Monday night. The Stro’ Show was ON in the Friendly Confines. Willson Contreras channeled his inner Joey Votto, a good role for him. He looks funny in red, though.

Contreras, predictably, got a base hit, and later scored on a Dylan Carlson knock. But Stroman limited the damage and the Cubs got to work against Miles Mikolas, who was his usual self. He might be having a bad year but he’s an All-Star against the Cubs.

Contreras continued his villain role, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth and the insurance run in the top of the 8th. Both starters turned in ‘quality’ games, and you win some, you lose some. I’m more concerned about Nico Hoerner’s left hamstring — I’d guess that Nick Madrigal will log a few innings in his stead. The Cubs can still meatloaf this series.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...