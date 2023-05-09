Cub Tracks’ there’s a catch to it

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

That ump Sunday must have wanted to go home. Balk, my butt. But, given this morning’s event, perhaps we should call it a Morel victory. Or not.

The #Cubs today recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from @IowaCubs and optioned OF Nelson Velázquez to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/AHF9kplP96 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2023

The Cubs took on the stinkin’ Cardinals Monday night. The Stro’ Show was ON in the Friendly Confines. Willson Contreras channeled his inner Joey Votto, a good role for him. He looks funny in red, though.

Contreras, predictably, got a base hit, and later scored on a Dylan Carlson knock. But Stroman limited the damage and the Cubs got to work against Miles Mikolas, who was his usual self. He might be having a bad year but he’s an All-Star against the Cubs.

Contreras continued his villain role, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth and the insurance run in the top of the 8th. Both starters turned in ‘quality’ games, and you win some, you lose some. I’m more concerned about Nico Hoerner’s left hamstring — I’d guess that Nick Madrigal will log a few innings in his stead. The Cubs can still meatloaf this series.

Contreras doesn't mind the boos when he reaches with a single in his first at-bat at Wrigley as a Cardinal. #STLCards



TV: Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: Bally Sports app pic.twitter.com/36oAMz6QrQ — Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 9, 2023

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

"Ever had hot sand whip across your face?" https://t.co/5XWlIZ69Wd — Futurism (@futurism) May 7, 2023

Don't Believe Peanut Butter Is A Liquid? Here's The Physicshttps://t.co/zYPz0lmcC5 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 8, 2023

Brazilian tree frogs could be the 1st example of amphibians pollinating flowers, study finds https://t.co/Ajbuom74b0 — Live Science (@LiveScience) May 5, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!