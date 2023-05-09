Cub Tracks’ there’s a catch to it

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
That ump Sunday must have wanted to go home. Balk, my butt. But, given this morning’s event, perhaps we should call it a Morel victory. Or not.
The #Cubs today recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from @IowaCubs and optioned OF Nelson Velázquez to Iowa. pic.twitter.com/AHF9kplP96— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2023
The Cubs took on the stinkin’ Cardinals Monday night. The Stro’ Show was ON in the Friendly Confines. Willson Contreras channeled his inner Joey Votto, a good role for him. He looks funny in red, though.
Contreras, predictably, got a base hit, and later scored on a Dylan Carlson knock. But Stroman limited the damage and the Cubs got to work against Miles Mikolas, who was his usual self. He might be having a bad year but he’s an All-Star against the Cubs.
.@STR0 now leads @MLB with 7 quality starts! pic.twitter.com/wi4NSdjfra— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 9, 2023
Contreras continued his villain role, driving in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth and the insurance run in the top of the 8th. Both starters turned in ‘quality’ games, and you win some, you lose some. I’m more concerned about Nico Hoerner’s left hamstring — I’d guess that Nick Madrigal will log a few innings in his stead. The Cubs can still meatloaf this series.
Contreras doesn't mind the boos when he reaches with a single in his first at-bat at Wrigley as a Cardinal. #STLCards— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) May 9, 2023
- The Athletic {$}: What’s wrong with Cardinals? Are Cubs for real? How will Willson Contreras be received? “The road goes through St. Louis, right?” Cubs manager David Ross said on Opening Day. Brett Taylor has some of this.
- (NBC Sports Chicago*): Hayden Wesneski left speechless after watching Kyle Hendricks’ bullpen. [VIDEO]
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Kyle Hendricks is nearing a return — what that means for him and Cubs. “Coming in here already, getting two days with Tommy and the rest of the guys, gotten some really good stuff and it’s better already,” Hendricks said.
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs react to Willson Contreras being relieved of catching duties by Cardinals. “There are some guys who have been there a really long time working with Yadi [Molina],” manager David Ross said. “Going about things differently sometimes doesn’t go smoothly.” Ken Rosenthal has questions {$}. The Score has more.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Miguel Amaya’s preparedness stands in contrast to what Willson Contreras provided for young pitchers. “... this is a young man who’s always been mature beyond his years as a catcher.” Contreras says Amaya can be a superstar [VIDEO].
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Matt Mervis gets help from Eric Hosmer to pass difficult first test over weekend. “He’s been supportive the whole way,” Mervis said of Hosmer.
- Mark Gonzales (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cardinals’ Tommy Edman knew Nico Hoerner could lead off — from personal experience. “Hoerner replaced Edman at shortstop after his freshman season at Stanford.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Ian Happ is Cubs’ consistent offensive rock: ‘He’s really important to our success’. “It’s been really rewarding for me in being able to make out a lineup and pencil him in every day,” said David Ross.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): ‘I made it’: Morel, after tearing up Triple-A, joining Cubs. “He’s proven that Triple-A, he’s better than that league,” Cubs manager David Ross said, “and deserves a shot here.” Meghan Montemurro has more.
- Bryan Smith (Bleacher Nation*): Let’s talk about some Cubs prospects who seem to have boosted their status this year. “It feels time to start believing in Chicago Cubs prospect breakouts, doesn’t it?”
- Sean Guest (Bat Flips and Nerds): Back in the bleachers: Returning to Wrigley Field for the first time since the pandemic. “... those of us who follow the Cubs from afar were robbed of one last opportunity to say goodbye to the history-making, curse-killing group of players we’d grown to love.”
