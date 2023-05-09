 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Cardinals, Tuesday 5/9, 6:40 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Jameson.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Cardinals Tuesday 5/9 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...