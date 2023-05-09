Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 9

Moves today in the Cubs system:

The big news was that Cade Horton was promoted to South Bend after four dominating starts in Myrtle Beach. Horton is scheduled to start for South Bend tomorrow night.

The other big news is that third baseman James Triantos was activated off the injured list; He was in the lineup tonight for his season debut with the SB Cubs.

Left-hander DJ Herz was activated off the injured list as well for his first appearance this year with the Smokies.

First baseman Bryce Ball was demoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach.

Infielder Juan Mora joined Myrtle Beach from the Developmental List.

Outfielder Nelson Velázquez and infielder Edwin Ríos joined Iowa. Infielder Levi Jordan went on the Developmental List to make room.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs roasted the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 6-1.

Kyle Hendricks made a rehab start and he looked fully healthy and in command as he pitched five innings and allowed no runs and just two hits. And one of those hits was a dying quail bloop to shallow center. (The other was a hard hit double down the line.) Hendricks struck out four and walked no one. His fastball was in the 86-to-88 mile per hour range. Hendricks got through five innings on 61 pitches, 41 for strikes.

Codi Heuer relieved Hendricks and faced three batters. He struck out the first two and then walked the third one. His fastball was 96-to-98 mph with one hitting 98.8.

Left fielder Darius Hill plated the first run of the game with an RBI double in the third inning. Hill went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Third baseman Jake Slaughter was 2 for 5 with a two-run single in the fourth.

First baseman Jared Young hit a two-run single in the fifth. He went 1 for 3 with a walk.

Hendricks highlights:

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies scored five runs in the bottom of the ninth to burn the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 5-4.

DJ Herz started and pitched well in his first game, allowing just one unearned run on one hit over 3.2 innings. He did have some control issues as Herz walked three while striking out four.

Riley Martin pitched the eighth and the ninth innings and got the win thanks to the epic Smokies comeback in the bottom of the ninth. Martin allowed one run on a solo home run by Greg Jones in the top of the ninth. Martin’s line was one run on three hits over two innings. He walked one and struck out no one.

Right fielder Owen Caissie singled with the bases-loaded in the bottom of the ninth to drive home the winning run. Caissie went 3 for 5.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Here’s how the ninth inning went:

Chase Strumpf: single

BJ Murray Jr.: walk

Haydn McGeary: walk

Wild pitch scores Strumpf, moves up all three batters. 4-1 Biscuits.

Pablo Aliendo: walk

Jordan Nwogu: RBI hit-by-pitch. 4-2 Biscuits.

Luis Verdugo: 2-run single. Tie game.

Pete Crow-Armstrong: walk to load the bases.

Luis Vazquez: strikes out.

Owen Caissie: walk-off single.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs skinned the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 10-1.

Starter Brandon Birdsell allowed his first run since April 15, but it was only one run. That raised his ERA on the year to 0.73. Birdsell allowed one run on three hits over four innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Manuel Espinoza got the win because Birdsell didn’t go five innings. Espinoza pitched two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit. He also struck out one and walked one.

Adam Laskey, Eduarniel Nunez and Jarod Wright each threw a scoreless inning to close out the game.

South Bend jumped all over Wisconsin for seven runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back. All seven runs came after two were out in the inning.

Catcher Ethan Hearn hit a two-run home run in the first. It was his first home run in High-A. Hearn went 1 for 5 with three total RBI.

DH Yohendrick Pinango chipped in with a solo home run in the second inning, which was also his second home run this year. Pinango went 1 for 3 with two walks. He scored twice.

Shortstop Kevin Made was 4 for 5 with a three-run double in the first inning. Made also scored once.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara went 2 for 6 with an RBI single in the first inning. Which is a neat trick since he bats leadoff.

Third baseman James Triantos was 1 for 3 with a double in his first game of the year. He was also hit by a pitch twice, so it was a painful debut. Triantos scored twice and had one run batted in.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost to the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 3-1 in ten innings.

Starter Grant Kipp pitched 3.2 innings without allowing a run. He surrendered just one hit. He did walk three while also striking out three.

Yovanny Cabrera had a strong three innings of relief. He allowed just one baserunner through a hit batsman, and then erased that baserunner with a double play. He struck out three.

The Hillcats finally broke through with a run off of Saul Gonzalez in the eighth inning. But after the Pelicans sent it to extras, Angel Hernandez pitched the tenth inning and got the loss. Hernandez allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk. He struck out three.

Pinch-hitter Andy Garriola singled home Felix Stevens in the bottom of the ninth for the Pelicans only run of the game. Stevens was 2 for 4 with a double.