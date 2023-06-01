Cub Tracks lets one slip away

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs rolled into Wednesday in possession of the meatloaf and hungry for more, hoping to be fitted for a dustpan. They put up a crooked number early.

2 on the board in the first! pic.twitter.com/zW9YKWC4St — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 31, 2023

Justin Steele came out after three hitless shutout innings (there’s an MRI in his near future), and Hayden Wesneski and his frisbee took the hill. Weznasty was great but the others gave up runs, and so the Cubs will have to serve meatloaf on their day off.

Justin Steele, Nasty 93mph Cutting Fastball. ✂️ pic.twitter.com/DjVky6281a — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2023

Hayden Wesneski, Filthy 82mph Sweeper. pic.twitter.com/ygEjyZJWhL — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 31, 2023

Per #Cubs, Justin Steele pulled from the game with left forearm tightness — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 31, 2023

