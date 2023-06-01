 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks lets one slip away

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs came up just short after allowing two late homers. Justin Steele left the game early.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs rolled into Wednesday in possession of the meatloaf and hungry for more, hoping to be fitted for a dustpan. They put up a crooked number early.

Justin Steele came out after three hitless shutout innings (there’s an MRI in his near future), and Hayden Wesneski and his frisbee took the hill. Weznasty was great but the others gave up runs, and so the Cubs will have to serve meatloaf on their day off.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...