 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Giants, Saturday 6/10, 6:35 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Go get ‘em, Kyle.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Giants Saturday 6/10 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...