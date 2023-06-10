Cub Tracks’ land of the Giants

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

What do you think? Is it now selling season? I agree that it feels like it, and the zeitgeist is certainly full of it. Man, this team is a letdown, after that fine start. And they were sold as competitive... lots of folks thought that projections were very low.

It turns out that they were high. With a few exceptions, the team plays somnambulant. Maybe it’s time to rebuild the rebuild. My dog won’t even lie on the arm of the chair and watch any more. That’s just sad. Someone asked when Jed Hoyer would know to fold his hand:

“End of July. Honestly, I’d love to know sooner,” Hoyer said. “I’d love to rattle off a long winning streak and feel like, ‘OK, all these questions are not going to be asked anymore.’ That’d be the hope. We’re certainly not going to make any decisions early. I mean, listen, we had a really good month and we had a really bad month. And we need to play well.” — Jordan Bastian.

Whither Cody Bellinger? How soon for Codi Heuer? How much third base is Nick Madrigal going to play now?

Marcus Stroman tried to be the stopper versus the Giants. He didn’t pitch badly, but longtime Red Anthony DeSclafani was up to the occasion and the two matched zeroes for a while.

Run support was optional, early. One run was on the board through six innings, scored by the Giants in the third. DeSclafani left the game in favor of Ryan Walker, with two men on and no outs in the top of the seventh. The Cubs took advantage of that for once. It made Sutcliffe so happy that I was glad for him. Could have been a lot more, but they indulged their propensity for leaving the pond full of ducks.

And, most importantly, the lead held.

