Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 10

Two promotions today. Right-handed reliever Hunter Bigge was promoted from Tennessee to Iowa. Shortstop Liam Spence was promoted from South Bend to Tennessee.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs excommunicated the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 9-3.

Riley Thompson gave up solo home runs in the second and third innings. The one in the third inning was crushed by a rehabbing Joey Gallo. Thompson’s final line was two runs on seven hits over 4.2 innings. He walked one and struck out three.

Bailey Horn was awarded the win because Thompson came one out short of going five innings. Horn allowed one run on two hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Ryan Jensen had a successful 1.2 innings of relief after that. He allowed no runs, one hit, a single, walked no one and struck out four.

The I-Cubs couldn’t do much in the first four innings against a rehabbing Kenta Maeda. But they exploded for five runs in the fifth and three in the sixth after Maeda left.

Catcher Dom Nuñez was 3 for 5 with two doubles. He scored twice and drove in one run.

Right fielder Darius Hill went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. Hill scored three times and drove home one.

Second baseman Sergio Alcántara went 2 for 5 with a double. He scored one run.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored two runs.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned up on re-entry against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 5-2.

Kohl Franklin started and got the loss. Franklin pitched four innings and surrendered three runs on five hits. Franklin walked three and struck out three.

DH Pete Crow-Armstrong led off the game with a triple and scored two batters later on an Owen Caissie ground out. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a double and the triple overall.

First baseman Haydn McGeary went 2 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were wrenched by the Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics), 3-1.

Manuel Espinoza gave up just one hit, but it was a two-run double after an Ed Howard error in the fifth inning. That was enough to earn the loss. Espinoza allowed two unearned runs on one hit over five innings. He struck out four, walked two and hit one batter.

Eduarniel Nunez retired all six batters he faced in the eighth and ninth innings. One of them struck out.

South Bend scored their only run in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI single by left fielder Yohendrick Pinango. That brought Fabian Pertuz up as the potential winning run, but he struck out to end the game. Pinango went 1 for 4. Pertuz went 1 for 4 with a double.

Ed Howard was 2 for 4.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans stung the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 7-5.

For the first time as a professional, Jackson Ferris gave up more than one run in an appearance. In fact, he gave up more than two and three runs. The big issue was that he walked three straight batters in the second inning. Ferris allowed four runs on two hits over 1.2 innings. He walked four, hit one batter and struck out four.

Koen Moreno relieved Ferris in the second inning, stopped the bleeding and got the win when the Pelicans came back with five runs in the third inning. Moreno’s final line was no runs on two hits over three innings. He did have control issues as well as he walked four and he struck out four.

Saul Gonzalez gave up a run in the eighth inning, but pitched a scoreless ninth inning and got the save. Gonzalez’s line was one run on one hit and one walk over two innings. He struck out two.

Left fielder Felix Stevens homered for the fourth time in the last five games with Augusta. The two-run home run in the third inning was his 11th on the year. Stevens went 2 for 4.

Center fielder Ismael Mena was 2 for 4 with a double and two steals. Mena scored twice.

ACL Cubs

Beat the Diamondbacks, 9-8.