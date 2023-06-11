 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks likes to play

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Hendricks’ big night back, extension talk for Stroman, Hoerner’s productive day off, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I suppose now I’m going to have to unapologize to Jed Hoyer. The team’s complete 180 and subsequent march into badness through mediocrity sure makes my initial distaste seem the truer reaction. I dunno. Let’s let it stew a bit.

David Ross, his buttocks warmed by his seat, has been posting very different lineups. Saturday night, Mike Tauchman led off. This would seem like a decent enough spot given Tauchman’s skillset. Christopher Morel batted third. Weird. Not something I’d do.

The Professor took the hill, facing a ‘best of’ the Giants’ bullpen, opening with John Brebbia. Kyle got out the whiteboard and showed ‘em how it’s done. The offense gave him a pillow. Mervis hit one into the bay. Morel oppo’d and drove in two more in his next at-bat with a low screamer up the middle.

So, Giant meatloaf. It’s probably made of squid or something. But the Cubs win it and bring the brooms today.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...