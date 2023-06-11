Cub Tracks likes to play

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
I suppose now I’m going to have to unapologize to Jed Hoyer. The team’s complete 180 and subsequent march into badness through mediocrity sure makes my initial distaste seem the truer reaction. I dunno. Let’s let it stew a bit.
David Ross, his buttocks warmed by his seat, has been posting very different lineups. Saturday night, Mike Tauchman led off. This would seem like a decent enough spot given Tauchman’s skillset. Christopher Morel batted third. Weird. Not something I’d do.
The Professor took the hill, facing a ‘best of’ the Giants’ bullpen, opening with John Brebbia. Kyle got out the whiteboard and showed ‘em how it’s done. The offense gave him a pillow. Mervis hit one into the bay. Morel oppo’d and drove in two more in his next at-bat with a low screamer up the middle.
Unreal. ️ #PITCHABILITY https://t.co/HgnSuqGITs— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 11, 2023
Kyle Hendricks' no-hit bid is broken up with 2 outs in the 8th inning.@MLBonFOX pic.twitter.com/1CeRDE0ySZ— MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2023
"You realize pretty early what you're doing."— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 11, 2023
Kyle Hendricks following the longest no-hit bid in MLB this season pic.twitter.com/CWYrO5IuDZ
Matt Mervis. Splash Bro. @mmervis12 pic.twitter.com/wZxK63milg— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2023
Christopher Morel's 10th home run of the year!https://t.co/wypQoXXbkd pic.twitter.com/luoLKYwBD1— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2023
Series dub in Frisco!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2023
Hendricks: 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R
Morel: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI
Mervis: HR pic.twitter.com/MZU7aLgU7H
So, Giant meatloaf. It’s probably made of squid or something. But the Cubs win it and bring the brooms today.
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization!— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 10, 2023
- AP — No-hit bid by Cubs’ Hendricks ended by Giants’ Haniger with 2 outs in 8th. “Before Haniger’s hit, the only Giants batter to reach base was Michael Conforto, who drew a five-pitch walk with one out in the second.” Maddie Lee has more.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs most likely to get traded in 2023. “... it’s become painfully evident that this Cubs team isn’t going to be competing for a playoff spot this year.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Every team that sees Marcus Stroman wants to trade for him. “Even as I concede that the Cubs are going to be sellers again this year, I can’t help but blanch when Stroman trade talk comes up.” Andrew Baggarly has some words {$}. Meghan Montemurro does, too.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): How Marcus Stroman’s unique approach to game prep helps him lock in mentally. “Stroman acknowledges his routine isn’t for everyone. “I put a lot of trust in my catchers,” he said. “I don’t even — I don’t game-plan. I don’t look at lineups.””
- Noel Sanchez (Fan Nation*): Writer thinks Padres may target 2 Cubs starters in possible trade. Stroman and Gomes. Good luck with that.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): As Cubs look for offense, it’s time for hitters to be ‘more accountable’. “We got to be a little bit more accountable to our at-bats,” David Ross said after Thursday’s lackluster 3-1 loss. Meghan Montemurro has more.
- Alex Espinoza (MLB.com*): ‘He likes to play’: On day off, Hoerner helps Cubs end skid. “I think he had 24 hours to stew, not putting him in the lineup,” Ross said with a smile. “He had some anger to take out. He likes to play.”
Food for Thought:
The dragon turns up in myths across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas.https://t.co/G5LnMW88XU— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 10, 2023
It's a tantalizing possibility.— Futurism (@futurism) June 10, 2023
https://t.co/wioNq0bLT8
An ingredient common in energy drinks and baby formula makes mice healthier and extends their lifespans.https://t.co/LBQCqg6jfs— Science News (@ScienceNews) June 10, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...