Cub Tracks likes to play

I suppose now I’m going to have to unapologize to Jed Hoyer. The team’s complete 180 and subsequent march into badness through mediocrity sure makes my initial distaste seem the truer reaction. I dunno. Let’s let it stew a bit.

David Ross, his buttocks warmed by his seat, has been posting very different lineups. Saturday night, Mike Tauchman led off. This would seem like a decent enough spot given Tauchman’s skillset. Christopher Morel batted third. Weird. Not something I’d do.

The Professor took the hill, facing a ‘best of’ the Giants’ bullpen, opening with John Brebbia. Kyle got out the whiteboard and showed ‘em how it’s done. The offense gave him a pillow. Mervis hit one into the bay. Morel oppo’d and drove in two more in his next at-bat with a low screamer up the middle.

Kyle Hendricks' no-hit bid is broken up with 2 outs in the 8th inning.@MLBonFOX pic.twitter.com/1CeRDE0ySZ — MLB (@MLB) June 11, 2023

"You realize pretty early what you're doing."



Kyle Hendricks following the longest no-hit bid in MLB this season pic.twitter.com/CWYrO5IuDZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) June 11, 2023

Christopher Morel's 10th home run of the year!https://t.co/wypQoXXbkd pic.twitter.com/luoLKYwBD1 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2023

Series dub in Frisco!



Hendricks: 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R

Morel: 2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Mervis: HR pic.twitter.com/MZU7aLgU7H — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2023

So, Giant meatloaf. It’s probably made of squid or something. But the Cubs win it and bring the brooms today.

My agent and I made multiple attempts to engage them on an extension. Club wasn’t interested in exploring it now. Will see how it plays out! Love everything about the @Cubs organization! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) June 10, 2023

