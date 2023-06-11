Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 11

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans have won nine of their last ten and 15 of their last 18.

Birds are hot.

That’s a picture of Andy Garriola in the Northwoods League up there.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were excommunicated by the St. Paul Saints (Twins), 8-5.

Starter Chris Clarke allowed one run on two hits over three innings. He struck out four and walked n one.

Hunter Bigge pitched one scoreless inning in his Triple-A debut. He allowed no hits but walked one while striking out two.

The loss went to Rowan Wick, who allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over just a third of an inning. One of those two hits was a two-run home run. Wick did not strike anyone out.

First baseman Jake Slaughter hit a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 11th of the year. Slaughter also tripled and scored in the sixth inning. He went 2 for 4 with a sacrifice fly. Slaughter had the two RBI and two runs scored. He also made two errors on defense. although neither one led to a run.

Second baseman David Bote doubled twice in a 3 for 5 game. He drove in two and scored one.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 4 with an RBI.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies trapped the Rocket City Trash Pandas (Angels), 7-3.

Chris Kachmar did not allow a run over the first four innings. He gave up three hits. Kachmar struck out two and walked no one.

Carlos Guzman entered the game with the bases-loaded and one out in the seventh inning. He gave up two inherited runs to tie the game 3-3, but he collected the win after Tennessee scored two runs in the eighth and two in the ninth. Guzman’s line was no runs (of his own) on one hit over 1.2 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

First baseman Haydn McGeary hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning, his ninth of the year and sixth with the Smokies. McGeary went 2 for 4 with three total RBI.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez went 3 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored once and drove in one.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5 and scored one run. For the month of June, Crow-Armstrong is hitting .314/.442/.743 with three home runs and four steals.

Catcher Caleb Knight was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Second baseman Scott McKeon had a two-run triple in the top of the ninth. He went 1 for 4.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were rained out at home against the Lansing Lugnuts. The game will not be made up.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans made the cut against the Augusta GreenJackets (Braves), 8-3.

Starter Brody McCullough allowed just one hit and that was an inside-the-park home run that bounced off center fielder Rafael Morel’s head. (Yes, that’s Christopher’s little brother.) McCullough’s final line was one run on one hit and one walk over three innings. McCullough struck out four.

(Morel stayed in the game after being checked out by the trainers. He played all nine innings.)

Luis Rujano pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing just one hit. He struck out two and walked two.

Angel Gonzalez pitched the eighth and ninth innings and got the win after the Birds scored six runs in the top of the ninth. Gonzalez’s line was no runs on two hits over two innings. He walked one and struck out one.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas hit his first official professional home run on US soil when he led off the top of the ninth with a blast. Rojas went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Left fielder Andy Garriola was 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the ninth.

First baseman Miguel Pabon went 2 for 5. He had an RBI single in the sixth inning and scored a run in the ninth.

The Pelicans have a 2 1⁄ 2 game lead in their division.

Rojas’ home run.

Rojas follows up a double with his 1st HR fir Myrtle Beach, 105mph off the bat. pic.twitter.com/gi4wYWHaLu — Itsacon (@thats_so_cub) June 11, 2023

Not exactly a highlight, but here’s the inside-the-park home run off Morel’s head.