Baseball history unpacked, June 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: John Stedronsky, Otto Knabe, Jack Cusick, Bob Thorpe, Damon Buford*, Sean Newcomb. Also notable: Bill Foster HOF.

Today in history:

1381 - Poll Tax triggers the Peasants’ Revolt: in England, rebels arrive at Blackheath.

- Poll Tax triggers the Peasants’ Revolt: in England, rebels arrive at Blackheath. 1665 - New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony and is renamed New York after English Duke of York.

- New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony and is renamed New York after English Duke of York. 1838 - Iowa Territory forms with Burlington as its capital.

- Iowa Territory forms with Burlington as its capital. 1859 - Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada discovered, first major silver discovery in the US.

- Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada discovered, first major silver discovery in the US. 1931 - Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.