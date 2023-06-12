Baseball history unpacked, June 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1884 - Dissatisfied with umpire Jack Brennan’s calls, hundreds of fans storm the field at Oriole Park in an American Association game between the Orioles and Louisville Eclipse. One man wielding a large revolver threatens to shoot Brennan if he makes any more bad calls. Police have to be called in to clear the mob, and after the game, which ends in a 4-4 tie, Brennan is slugged to the ground by a fan and has to be taken to the Orioles clubhouse, then to OF Jim Clinton’s home for his own protection, before being whisked out of town on the first train. (2)
- 1939 - The Hall of Fame is officially dedicated at Cooperstown, New York. The greatest-ever gathering of members and future inductees of the Hall of Fame accept their plaques: Grover Alexander, Ty Cobb, Eddie Collins, Walter Johnson, Nap Lajoie, Connie Mack, Babe Ruth, George Sisler, Tris Speaker, Honus Wagner and Cy Young. (1,2)
- 1961 - An ailing Bill Veeck sells his interest in the White Sox to Arthur Allyn, a minority partner. Allyn also buys Hank Greenberg’s stock to acquire a controlling interest. Greenberg remains as General Manager. (1)
- 1970 - Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis no-hits the San Diego Padres, 2-0. Ellis receives all his support on two home runs by Willie Stargell. Ellis will later claim that he was suffering from the after-effects of his previous night’s LSD trip while pitching this gem. (1,2)
- 1975 - Oakland Athletics outfielder Billy Williams hits his 400th career home run. (2)
- 1981 - At 12:30 a.m., after meeting with the owners for most of the previous day, players’ union chief Marvin Miller announces, “We have accomplished nothing. The strike is on.” Thirteen games are canceled in the major leagues due to the players’ strike. (1,2)
- 1990 - NY Mets beat Chicago Cubs 19-8 at Wrigley Field, Cubs outfielder Doug Dazcenzo pitched a scoreless ninth inning.
- 1997 - After 126 years of major league play tradition, the first interleague game is played as the San Francisco Giants beat the host Texas Rangers, 4-3. Glenallen Hill becomes the National League’s first regular season designated hitter. (2)
- 2007 - Justin Verlander throws the sixth no-hitter in Detroit Tigers history. Hitting 100 mph on the radar gun in the ninth inning, he shuts down the Brewers with 12 strikeouts, walking four. Magglio Ordonez makes a sliding catch on a shot by Corey Hart in the seventh to keep hope alive and later catches the final out of the contest. It is Detroit’s first no-hitter in 23 years, the second no-hitter of the season and the first ever at Comerica Park. Bill Hall is never retired despite batting three times against Verlander, drawing walks every time up. (2)
Cubs birthdays: John Stedronsky, Otto Knabe, Jack Cusick, Bob Thorpe, Damon Buford*, Sean Newcomb. Also notable: Bill Foster HOF.
Today in history:
- 1381 - Poll Tax triggers the Peasants’ Revolt: in England, rebels arrive at Blackheath.
- 1665 - New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony and is renamed New York after English Duke of York.
- 1838 - Iowa Territory forms with Burlington as its capital.
- 1859 - Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada discovered, first major silver discovery in the US.
- 1931 - Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.
