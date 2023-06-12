 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Faster than a speeding bullet

The A’s are red-hot and don’t have a stadium deal. The Mets are ice cold after spending a large fortune. A Reds rookie is making some noise.

By Josh Timmers
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...