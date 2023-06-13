Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Tuesday 6/13, 7:05 CT

Today's roster move: Here

VERY, VERY CLOSE: In the 2,582 games between the teams since 1887, the Cubs have outscored the Pirates by just 69 runs, 11,409-11,340. That’s a difference of 0.03 runs per game! Through the end of 2018, each had scored exactly 11,068 runs. Since then, the Cubs have outscored the Pirates, 341-272, while winning 41 of 66 games. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HE'S BEEN REALLY GOOD: Julian Merryweather allowed five runs in his first outing of 2023. Since then, in 26 appearances: 2.03 ERA (2.59 FIP), 1.163 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 26⅔ innings.

Julian Merryweather allowed five runs in his first outing of 2023. Since then, in 26 appearances: 2.03 ERA (2.59 FIP), 1.163 WHIP, 37 strikeouts in 26⅔ innings. IN A SLUMP: Dansby Swanson, last eight games since June 4: 3-for-31 (.097), no runs, 13 strikeouts.

Dansby Swanson, last eight games since June 4: 3-for-31 (.097), no runs, 13 strikeouts. SNEAKY GOOD: Adbert Alzolay, last six appearances since May 26: 0.00 ERA (6⅓ innings), three hits allowed (0.474 WHIP), no walks, eight strikeouts, two saves.

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Luis Ortiz, RHP

Jameson Taillon had another fairly rough go at it in his last start, last Wednesday in Anaheim, though two of the four runs charged to him were allowed to score after he left the game. Walks — four of them — were his biggest issue.

His last start vs. the Pirates — in fact, his only start against his original team — was July 5, 2022 in Pittsburgh. The numbers look eerily like the ones from that game last week in Anaheim. He’ll have to do better. Look at the chart below! He’s got seven different pitches! Some of them have to be good. Right? Right?

Luis Ortiz has made 10 MLB appearances (nine starts). One of the starts was September 25, 2022 against the Cubs at PNC Park, in which he allowed just one hit — a first-inning single by Zach McKinstry — in 4⅔ innings. The Cubs wound up winning the game anyway.

How much have the Cubs changed since then? Of the 10 Cubs position players who played in that game, only three (Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom) are still on the team.

Do better, Cubs.

Please visit our SB Nation Pirates site Bucs Dugout. If you do go there to interact with Pirates fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

