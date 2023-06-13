Cub Tracks’ wait until it stops, and pick it up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

“We are in a good position right now to take advantage of teams who aren’t quite where they want to be,” said the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen, who recorded his 2,000th hit during Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Mets. — Deadspin.

No game Monday. Today the Cubs start a series with the first-place Pirates. I’m gonna say it — I think the Cubs are going to get back into contention. I know things seem real dark now but I just suspect that some players are going to come in strong. There’s a lot of latent home run power in that lineup and it has to convert to kinetic energy at some point.

Call me crazy — I don’t care. It’s only the power of hunch and about as useful as training wheels on a tank but it’s where I sit for now. I’m still ambivalent as I want Jed Hoyer to find somewhere else to work since we can’t yeet Tom Ricketts into the sun, but I want the team to win worse than I want Jed to fail.

That all said, this is a watershed for the season. A good showing against these Bucs would be a good springboard toward confidence. A poor showing probably means the sales floor is open. People are already talking about Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, and Julian Merryweather as trade chips. Eventually serious people will get in on it.

There were reports earlier this week that @Cubs OF @Cody_Bellinger would be doing some rehab at the Sloan Park facility. I watched him running the bases this AM. Great to see him back on the diamond! #Cubs #injuriessuck pic.twitter.com/ANui4kIg1U — Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) June 10, 2023

June 11: OF Seiya Suzuki out of starting lineup with undisclosed ailment Suzuki would not divulge what is bothering him, saying through interpreter Toy Matsushita, “It’s nothing serious, nothing to be worried about. It’s not really anything to disclose.” Manager David Ross was equally cagey, saying, “He’s got some soreness and then he’s a little bit under the weather, so we’ll give him one more day. I think he’s not feeling 100 percent as a whole. He’s not injured. He’ll be fine. I think we’re pretty confident in that.” Neither Suzuki nor Ross expressed certainty the outfielder would return Tuesday night when the Cubs open a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Pirates. Both made light of the question. Suzuki said Ross told him to practice his baserunning, and “when I improve on that I’ll be back in Chicago playing.” — MLB.com.

