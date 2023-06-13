Cub Tracks’ wait until it stops, and pick it up

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
“We are in a good position right now to take advantage of teams who aren’t quite where they want to be,” said the Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen, who recorded his 2,000th hit during Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Mets. — Deadspin.
No game Monday. Today the Cubs start a series with the first-place Pirates. I’m gonna say it — I think the Cubs are going to get back into contention. I know things seem real dark now but I just suspect that some players are going to come in strong. There’s a lot of latent home run power in that lineup and it has to convert to kinetic energy at some point.
Call me crazy — I don’t care. It’s only the power of hunch and about as useful as training wheels on a tank but it’s where I sit for now. I’m still ambivalent as I want Jed Hoyer to find somewhere else to work since we can’t yeet Tom Ricketts into the sun, but I want the team to win worse than I want Jed to fail.
That all said, this is a watershed for the season. A good showing against these Bucs would be a good springboard toward confidence. A poor showing probably means the sales floor is open. People are already talking about Marcus Stroman, Cody Bellinger, and Julian Merryweather as trade chips. Eventually serious people will get in on it.
There were reports earlier this week that @Cubs OF @Cody_Bellinger would be doing some rehab at the Sloan Park facility. I watched him running the bases this AM. Great to see him back on the diamond! #Cubs #injuriessuck pic.twitter.com/ANui4kIg1U— Rich Biesterfeld (@biest22) June 10, 2023
June 11: OF Seiya Suzuki out of starting lineup with undisclosed ailment
Suzuki would not divulge what is bothering him, saying through interpreter Toy Matsushita, “It’s nothing serious, nothing to be worried about. It’s not really anything to disclose.” Manager David Ross was equally cagey, saying, “He’s got some soreness and then he’s a little bit under the weather, so we’ll give him one more day. I think he’s not feeling 100 percent as a whole. He’s not injured. He’ll be fine. I think we’re pretty confident in that.”
Neither Suzuki nor Ross expressed certainty the outfielder would return Tuesday night when the Cubs open a three-game series at Wrigley Field against the Pirates. Both made light of the question.
Suzuki said Ross told him to practice his baserunning, and “when I improve on that I’ll be back in Chicago playing.” — MLB.com.
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): It has been nearly six years since the Chicago Cubs have won a playoff game. “Floating around 10 games below .500 in June is the sign of a trade deadline seller, not a playoff contender.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Cubs’ biggest issue has been finishing weekends, series strong. “It’s not just the fact that they’re losing, which is obvious, it’s how they’re losing.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs know they’re running low on time to turn their season around before trade deadline. “You can’t play in this league if you’re not confident,” pitcher Drew Smyly said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Marcus Stroman expands on his extension comments, Cubs not so much. “I wouldn’t have expected the Cubs to talk extension until relatively late in July, to be honest.” Bob Nightengale has some words. Parkins is skeptical.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): Kyle Hendricks reflects on the moments that led to his stellar outing in San Francisco. “This could be the start of something with the Cubs, where a veteran-laden staff may wind up calling their own pitches more often moving forward.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ blowout loss to Giants shows how much they rely on starting pitching. “Starter Hayden Wesneski struggled Sunday, and the Cubs finished 4-6 on their 10-game California trip.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): How Matt Mervis hopes to turn tees into fields. “It’s a great cause to help grow the game in Israel,” Mervis said at Angel Stadium on Thursday, “and try to build some fields over there.”
- Steve Adams (MLB Trade Rumors*): Astros GM: “Versatile” left-handed bat would be “Ideal” deadline acquisition. “... assuming he’s back from the injured list and at full strength by that time, former NL MVP Cody Bellinger could fit the bill.” More on this and Stroman, too, from ClutchPoints.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki out of lineup for second consecutive game; ailment unclear. “Manager David Ross said he was “hopeful” Suzuki would be able to return Tuesday.” Alex Shapiro is also on this.
