Cubs roster move: Brandon Hughes to injured list, Miles Mastrobuoni recalled

Many of us have thought that Cubs lefthander Brandon Hughes was still suffering effects of the knee injury that's put him on the IL twice already this year.

That turns out to be true, as the team placed him on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with knee inflammation. The move is retroactive to yesterday.

Miles Mastrobuoni has been recalled to replace Hughes on the active roster.

Hughes got hit hard on the just completed road trip, allowing five runs over his last two appearances and he now has a 7.24 ERA for the season.

Mastrobuoni is batting .161/.266/.196 (9-for-56) in 25 games for the Cubs this year. At Triple-A Iowa, he's batting .291/.494/.455 with five doubles and two triples in 18 games, so there's clearly some level of talent.

My guess is that if Justin Steele -- who is throwing a bullpen session today -- starts this Saturday against Baltimore as the Cubs previously mentioned, Mastrobuoni will go back to Iowa at that time.

As always, we await developments.