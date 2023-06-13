Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 13

It’s a late night at Wrigley tonight, but the minors are all done.

If it’s Tuesday, there are probably some moves. And today there are as left-hander Riley Martin got promoted to Iowa from Tennessee. And right-hander Zac Leigh, who had been on the injured list in South Bend, was activated off the injured list and promoted to Tennessee.

Just the rookie ball players won today.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were trapped by Indianapolis (Pirates), 7-4.

Starter Nick Neidert took the loss after he allowed five runs on five hits over 4.2 innings. Two of those five hits were home runs accounting for three of those runs. Neidert walked four and struck out just one.

Ryan Jensen pitched 1.1 scoreless innings of relief. He gave up one hit, but he struck out one and walked no one.

Most of Iowa’s offense came from DH Jared Young who hit two home runs this evening. The first was a solo home run in the fifth inning and the second was a two-run blast in the eighth. Young now has nine home runs this season. He was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Second baseman Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 4 with a double.

Cody Bellinger played six innings at first base in a rehab assignment. Bellinger went 0 for 3 with a strikeout.

Here’s Jared Young’s second home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were overrun by the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-6.

DJ Herz responded to me dropping him in the prospect rankings by throwing five scoreless innings. Herz allowed four hits, walked two and struck out nine. So vintage Herz. I’m glad to do my part.

The Smokies blew a 6-1 lead when Blake Whitney gave up three runs in 1.2 innings of relief and Michael McAvene got hammered for three more runs in one-third of an inning and change. Those three runs scored after McAvene left the game with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth. He was relieved by Cayne Ueckert, who allowed all three of those inherited runners to score and one of his own to take the loss. Ueckert’s final line was one run on two hits over one inning. He didn’t walk or strike anyone out.

Pretty much all of the Smokies offense came from the 1-2 batters in the order. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with a stolen base. He scored one run and had a two-run single in the second inning.

But the real star at the plate was shortstop Luis Vazquez, who went 3 for 5 with a double and his ninth home run of the year. The home run was a solo shot in the seventh inning. Vazquez had three total RBI and scored twice.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were detasseled by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 3-2.

Connor Noland started and allowed just two runs, both unearned, on two hits. He struck out two and walked no one.

Joe Nahas kept the Kernels from scoring in the seventh and eighth innings. But he came out to pitch the ninth and hit the first batter he faced. That runner advanced to second on a wild pitch and then gave up a walk-off single to the next batter. Nahas’ final line was one run on two hits over 2+ innings. He struck out three and walked no one.

Both of South Bend’s runs came on a third inning home run by right fielder Jacob Wetzel, his first of the season. Wetzel went 1 for 2 with a walk.

South Bend had just four hits today.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were vetoed by the Fredericksburg Nationals, 6-4.

Starter Grant Kipp took the loss after he gave up five runs on five hits over five innings. Two of those hits were home runs. Only two of the five runs were earned. Kipp struck out six and walked one.

Third baseman Reivaj Garcia was 2 for 4 with a two-run double in the second inning. He also walked once.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 4 with a double and a walk. He scored one run.

Left fielder Andy Garriola was 2 for 4 with a double and one run scored.

Second baseman Cristian Hernandez went 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored one run and drove in one.

Shortstop Jefferson Rojas continued his strong start to low-A, going 2 for 4. He also had one RBI and scored once.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Beat Diamondbacks Black, 4-0.

Drew Gray threw three scoreless innings in this game.