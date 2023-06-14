Outside The Confines: You can take the A’s out of Oakland

Oakland Athletics fans showed up en masse this week in a reverse boycott protest to prove that despite what ownership may try to claim, fans have not been the primary problem for Oakland.

The demonstration hopes to show the fan devotion to the team, and the history of Oakland baseball in an attempt to keep the team in the Bay Area rather than following through on a plan to move to Las Vegas.

Athletics fans are planning a "reverse boycott" for tomorrow's game



They're going to pack the Coliseum to show that the fans aren't the problem but cheap ownership is pic.twitter.com/QvIobbjagH — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 12, 2023

This is both remarkably inspiring and incredibly sad. A’s fans were never the problem, just an easy scapegoat. pic.twitter.com/Z5H6fHBS7e — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) June 14, 2023

This is how you reverse boycott.



Never seen anything like this #Athletics #SellTheTeam pic.twitter.com/h5tp5FVnzm — Dan Moore (@DmoWriter) June 14, 2023

On the plus side of this, whether ownership actually learns anything, the team is donating all the revenue from the game to local charities.

The A's will donate all ticket revenue from tonight's game to two local community organizations: pic.twitter.com/kalGEry311 — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) June 14, 2023

For some additional reading, here’s a piece by Noah Frank on the reverse boycott.

Now stepping out of Oakland, we head to the rest of today’s links!

**Normally I would include links from The Athletic, and I will resume sharing them next week, but considering the decision of The Athletic to lay off some of the incredible MLB writers who I frequently share work from here, I will not post anything from them this week.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.