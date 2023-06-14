 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: You can take the A’s out of Oakland

But the fans will never forgive you.

By Ashley MacLennan
Tampa Bay Rays v Oakland Athletics Photo by Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics fans showed up en masse this week in a reverse boycott protest to prove that despite what ownership may try to claim, fans have not been the primary problem for Oakland.

The demonstration hopes to show the fan devotion to the team, and the history of Oakland baseball in an attempt to keep the team in the Bay Area rather than following through on a plan to move to Las Vegas.

On the plus side of this, whether ownership actually learns anything, the team is donating all the revenue from the game to local charities.

Now stepping out of Oakland, we head to the rest of today’s links!

**Normally I would include links from The Athletic, and I will resume sharing them next week, but considering the decision of The Athletic to lay off some of the incredible MLB writers who I frequently share work from here, I will not post anything from them this week.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

