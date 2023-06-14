Baseball history unpacked, June 14

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Harley Parker, Hal Manders, Bud Hardin, Jerry Spradlin.

Today in history:

- First commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at Census Bureau. 2013 - The US government charges NSA leaker Edward Snowden with violating the Espionage Act and theft of government property.

