Cub Tracks takes home the meatloaf

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs win second game, go for sweep.

By Duane Pesice
Pittsburgh Pirates v Chicago Cubs Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Athletic trimmed a ton of their local writers in what is certainly a bad move. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney are staying, for now. But the clock is ticking as The Athletic is preparing to go full ESPN/National news. It looks like their model is uncomfortably close to that of the ill-fated National (Sports Daily). Frank Deford, sadly, is unavailable. Jon Greenberg will have to do. Enjoy it while you can.

Matt Mervis might want to be fitted for asbestos undies. Both Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger have been spotted at his position recently. While it may be that neither takes up the spot full-time, that the Cubs are trying people out there is telling. Matt still barrels the ball daily but he hits atom balls. Maybe he and David Ross can go shopping.

I have been informed that there is such a thing as “Beer Pizza” and that it starts getting sold at the ballpark starting tonight (and also at Home Run Inn outlets). There’s also a drawing for tickets and other swag. More info here.

Drew Smyly tried to continue his skein of good outings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and rookie pitcher Osvaldo Bido, making his first-ever start. Bido’s no spring chicken — he’s 27 years old and is 16 games under .500 lifetime, in the minor leagues. Here’s what some Pirates writers had to say.

Plenty of offense for your hump day.

Food for Thought:

