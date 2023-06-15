Cub Tracks takes home the meatloaf

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Athletic trimmed a ton of their local writers in what is certainly a bad move. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney are staying, for now. But the clock is ticking as The Athletic is preparing to go full ESPN/National news. It looks like their model is uncomfortably close to that of the ill-fated National (Sports Daily). Frank Deford, sadly, is unavailable. Jon Greenberg will have to do. Enjoy it while you can.

Matt Mervis might want to be fitted for asbestos undies. Both Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger have been spotted at his position recently. While it may be that neither takes up the spot full-time, that the Cubs are trying people out there is telling. Matt still barrels the ball daily but he hits atom balls. Maybe he and David Ross can go shopping.

I have been informed that there is such a thing as “Beer Pizza” and that it starts getting sold at the ballpark starting tonight (and also at Home Run Inn outlets). There’s also a drawing for tickets and other swag. More info here.

Yes, really: Home Run Inn to debut ‘beer pizza' at Wrigley Field this week https://t.co/5D6LDbYVrG — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) June 14, 2023

Drew Smyly tried to continue his skein of good outings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and rookie pitcher Osvaldo Bido, making his first-ever start. Bido’s no spring chicken — he’s 27 years old and is 16 games under .500 lifetime, in the minor leagues. Here’s what some Pirates writers had to say.

Plenty of offense for your hump day.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Ben Brown, back to dialing up zeros.



The fourth-ranked @Cubs prospect ties a season high with 11 strikeouts over six scoreless for the @IowaCubs, giving him 13.5 K/9 this year: pic.twitter.com/bdk8qLDbch — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 14, 2023

Cubs president of baseball ops. Jed Hoyer comments on Cody Bellinger playing 1B to start his rehab assignment and if there’s any concern with his knee injury: pic.twitter.com/wlYW00iGVI — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 14, 2023

Food for Thought:

