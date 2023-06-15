Cub Tracks takes home the meatloaf

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Athletic trimmed a ton of their local writers in what is certainly a bad move. Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney are staying, for now. But the clock is ticking as The Athletic is preparing to go full ESPN/National news. It looks like their model is uncomfortably close to that of the ill-fated National (Sports Daily). Frank Deford, sadly, is unavailable. Jon Greenberg will have to do. Enjoy it while you can.
Matt Mervis might want to be fitted for asbestos undies. Both Christopher Morel and Cody Bellinger have been spotted at his position recently. While it may be that neither takes up the spot full-time, that the Cubs are trying people out there is telling. Matt still barrels the ball daily but he hits atom balls. Maybe he and David Ross can go shopping.
I have been informed that there is such a thing as “Beer Pizza” and that it starts getting sold at the ballpark starting tonight (and also at Home Run Inn outlets). There’s also a drawing for tickets and other swag. More info here.
Yes, really: Home Run Inn to debut ‘beer pizza' at Wrigley Field this week https://t.co/5D6LDbYVrG— NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) June 14, 2023
Drew Smyly tried to continue his skein of good outings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and rookie pitcher Osvaldo Bido, making his first-ever start. Bido’s no spring chicken — he’s 27 years old and is 16 games under .500 lifetime, in the minor leagues. Here’s what some Pirates writers had to say.
Plenty of offense for your hump day.
Cubs score six in the 6th! Cubs lead!#VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/8nQJnYGduY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 15, 2023
Gotta love insurance! #VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/CXhf2Xveb3— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 15, 2023
Another 1⃣@TreyMancini | #VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/BTgYUUFfNQ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 15, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 15, 2023
Final: #Cubs 10, Pirates 6. pic.twitter.com/jk8y1tTbT5
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Ben Brown, back to dialing up zeros.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 14, 2023
The fourth-ranked @Cubs prospect ties a season high with 11 strikeouts over six scoreless for the @IowaCubs, giving him 13.5 K/9 this year: pic.twitter.com/bdk8qLDbch
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Can the Chicago Cubs awaken from a bad dream, or is this the new normal? “Now is a good time to find out.”
- Justin Kaufmann (Axios*): The Chicago Cubs’ hot streak quickly turns cold. “... the Cubs’ season is hanging by a thread.”
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): 5 Chicago Cubs players the fanbase is losing patience with during the first half. “We’re almost at the halfway point and if the Cubs don’t make a convincing push soon, another selloff at the August 1st trade deadline seems imminent.”
- Colin Gallant (ClutchPoints*): Cubs’ Marcus Stroman goes scorched earth on Mets blog claiming he wants out of Chicago. “The ace did not hold back at all when responding to an article from Fansided’s Rising Apple website on Tuesday.”
- Gabe Friedman (The Jerusalem Post*): Chicago Cubs slugger Matt Mervis sells Hebrew merch to ‘help grow’ baseball in Israel. “The team’s recent manager, former Jewish MLB All-Star Ian Kinsler, told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency last year that he wants to build more “buzz” around baseball in Israel.”
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Could first base be option for Cody Bellinger on Cubs’ return? Here are the pros and cons. “The concern would be that his knee still isn’t at 100% if he’s limited to first base duty, and that could put a hamper on his value as well.”
Cubs president of baseball ops. Jed Hoyer comments on Cody Bellinger playing 1B to start his rehab assignment and if there’s any concern with his knee injury: pic.twitter.com/wlYW00iGVI— Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) June 14, 2023
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Chicago Cubs star Bellinger to join Iowa Cubs on rehab assignment. “... he’s enjoyed a nice start to the season before going down with the injury.”
- 670 The Score: Nico Hoerner with Parkins and Spiegel [AUDIO].
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): Ian Happ gives update on calf issue after leaving Cubs’ game. “The calf’s good,” he said. “A little bit of a cramp last night coming around after getting hit in the front of the leg, but feeling good.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Pete Crow-Armstrong looks ready for AAA promotion. “... the Cubs really need to look at moving PCA up to Triple-A Iowa soon so he can begin the next step in a journey that should have him at Wrigley Field by Opening Day next year.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs, Seiya Suzuki trying to find right balance in offense that’s not doing enough damage. “Suzuki’s lack of aggressiveness at the plate isn’t a new storyline.”
- Sean McKinnon (KETV*): Chicago Cubs organist takes on role for 2023 Men’s College World Series. “John Benedeck says he already wouldn’t mind another trip to Omaha next year.”
Food for Thought:
It might look like magic, but it's actually an ingenious survival tactic.https://t.co/nWdKPQPTbb— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 13, 2023
This could be huge. https://t.co/6ZNMckd1L6— Futurism (@futurism) June 12, 2023
Africa is most likely the cradle of humanity, but where did this idea come from?https://t.co/eXZ4wOICVo— IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 14, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...