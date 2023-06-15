Cubs roster move: Cody Bellinger activated from injured list, Matt Mervis optioned

Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger was injured making this spectacular catch in Houston last month [VIDEO].

At first it was said he was “day to day,” but eventually he went on the injured list with a left knee contusion. He’s missed nearly a month of MLB action.

Today, the Cubs activated Bellinger from the injured list and optioned Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa. Bellinger is in tonight’s lineup, playing first base.

Bellinger got off to a terrible start but then had a hot streak which had cooled off at the time he was injured. Still, overall he is batting .271/.337/.493 (39-for-144) in 37 games for the Cubs with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine stolen bases.

Mervis has not hit well since his callup last month, batting .167/.242/.289 (15-for-90) in 27 games for the Cubs, with three home runs and 32 strikeouts. He’s hitting in a bit of bad luck, barreling balls hard but with an absurdly low BABIP of .218 (MLB average is .297). Hopefully he’ll head back to Iowa, get regular playing time, and start to get his confidence back again.