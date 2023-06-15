Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 15

The big news today is that Alexander Canario started a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs mauled Indianapolis (Pirates), 10-8.

Starter Caleb Kilian allowed three runs on four hits over four innings. He walked four and did not strike anyone out.

The win went to Jordan Holloway, since Kilian didn’t go five innings. Holloway pitched one inning—the fifth—and gave up one run on one hit and two walks. He struck out three.

Daniel Palencia came into the game with the bases-empty in the ninth inning to get the final two outs of the game. He struck out the next two batters swinging to end the game.

The I-Cubs scored six runs in the first inning and four in the sixth. Center fielder Nelson Velázquez was the big bat, hitting and RBI double in the first inning and a two-run home run in the sixth. The home run was Velázquez’s ninth of the year, or 12th if you count the major league ones. He was 3 for 5 with two doubles and he scored twice.

Velázquez’s home run was actually the second two-run home run of the sixth inning as catcher Dom Nuñez hit one earlier in the inning, his third on the season. Nuñez went 1 fo4 4.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter was 2 for 4. He drove in a run in the first inning and later came around to score.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf was 2 for 3 with a walk. He also singled home a run in the first inning and later scored.

Right fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 4. He had an RBI single in the in the first and scored on Nuñez’s home run.

Dom Nuñez’s home run.

Dom Nuñez makes it an 8-5 lead with this two-run blast! pic.twitter.com/XpHFqp8N8U — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 16, 2023

The Velázquez home run.

The second two-run blast of the inning! This time off the bat of Nelson Velázquez, making it now 10-5 good guys. https://t.co/GYy5ZARVy3 pic.twitter.com/CtafpNDQCH — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 16, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies defenestrated the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-6 in ten innings.

Starter Jordan Wicks gave up three runs on four hits, including a two-run home run, over four innings. Wicks walked one and struck out five.

Carlos Guzman allowed a game-tying solo home run in the seventh inning, but stayed in for two more innings and got the win when the Smokies won in extras. Guzman’s final line was one run on five hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Danis Correa allowed the automatic runner to score on a sacrifice fly in the tenth, but that was good enough for the save. Correa allowed no runs on no hits in one inning. He walked one and did not strike anyone out.

The Smokies scored five runs in the second inning. Cole Roederer walked with the bases loaded to drive home the first run of the game and two batters later, Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a grand slam, his ninth home run of the season. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 5 and scored twice, the second time as the automatic runner in the tenth.

Crow-Armstrong scored that second run on a two-run home run by shortstop Luis Vazquez. It was his tenth home run this year. Vazquez was 2 for 4 and was hit by a pitch.

Roederer went 2 for 3 with that bases-loaded walk and of course, he scored on the PCA home run.

First baseman Haydn McGeary was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored one run.

Crow-Armstrong’s home run:

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were grilled by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 6-5 in 12 innings.

Cade Horton allowed just one hit over four innings. Unfortunately, that one hit was a two-run home run in the fourth. Horton struck out six and walked two.

Sheldon Reed turned in two innings of scoreless and hitless relief. He did walk two while striking out no one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. pitched the tenth and eleventh innings and did not allow a hit in either frame, but both of the automatic runners scored off of him. He struck out one and walked one, but it was intentional.

After the Cubs failed to score in the top of the 12th, Eduarniel Nunez gave up a run in the bottom of the inning to take the loss. Nunez gave up one run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one and walked one. The run was earned, as the automatic runner got picked off second by catcher Casey Opitz.

Right fielder Ezequiel Pagan went 3 for 5 with two RBI and one run scored.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 2 with a double, a walk and a steal. He scored one run.

Some Cade Horton highlights:

Cade Horton brought the heat tonight



The second-ranked @Cubs prospect (MLB No. 64) struck out six over four innings for the @SBCubs: pic.twitter.com/ipKbDtkQeZ — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 16, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won in a landslide over the Fredericksburg Nationals, 7-3.

Starter Marino Santy pitched 4.2 innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Because Santy didn’t get one more out, the win went to Koen Moreno. Moreno allowed just one run on two hits over 3.1 innings. Moreno struck out five and walked no one.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros got the Birds off to an early lead with a solo home run in the first inning, his eighth of the season and his first at home. Ballesteros was 2 for 4 with the home run and a walk. He had two runs batted in.

In the third inning, center fielder Rafael Morel hit a two-run home run to make the score 6-0. It was Morel’s third homer this year. He went 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch. Morel scored twice.

Finally, left fielder Felix Stevens cranked a solo home run in the seventh inning for an insurance rrun. It was his 12th home run of 2023. Stevens went 1 for 4.

DH Jefferson Rojas went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored one run.

The Pelicans magic number to clinch the first half is four with six games to play.

Highlights:

ACL Cubs

Lost to Giants Black, 7-4.

Canario was the DH and went 0 for 2 with a walk.