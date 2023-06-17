Chicago Cubs vs. Baltimore Orioles preview, Saturday 6/17, 1:20 CT

Today's roster move: Here

Saturday notes...

In the past four games, the Cubs have put 69 runners on base (46 hits that were not homers, 21 walks, two HBP). 33 of the runners scored, which is 48 percent. In their previous 65 games, only 28 of the Cubs' runners had scored, which was tied for third lowest among all teams. The Cubs were 51 for 146 in the past four games, a .349 BA. Through 65 games, their BA had been .243. In the past four games, the Cubs were 22 for 55, .400, with runners in scoring position and produced 16 of their 38 runs with two outs. (Courtesy BCB's JohnW53) MORE ON RUN SCORING: The Cubs are the only team in the N.L. Central with a positive run differential (+11). The Pirates are -16, the Cardinals -18, the Brewers -24 and the Reds -28. The Cubs' expected W-L record based on that would be 36-33.

The Cubs are 11-11 against American League teams so far this year. They started out 8-2, then went 2-9 before Friday's win evened up their interleague mark for the season. The Cubs (as will all teams) will play 46 total games against A.L. teams this year. WHAT A RELIEF: Adbert Alzolay has posted a 1.10 ERA (two earned runs 16⅓ innings) over his last 13 games since May 6, walking two, striking out 13 and posting an 0.796 WHIP. Julian Merryweather has posted a 1.14 ERA (three earned runs in 23⅔ innings) since April 17 and allowed 18 hits and 10 walks with 37 strikeouts in 24 appearances. And Mark Leiter Jr. has averaged 13.99 strikeouts per nine innings (43 strikeouts in 27⅔ innings).

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Orioles lineup:

Saturday afternoon baseball on deck. pic.twitter.com/Dyw4hH2SG4 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 17, 2023

Justin Steele, LHP vs. Kyle Gibson, RHP

As you know, Justin Steele left his last start May 31 against the Rays, after throwing three perfect innings, with forearm tightness. That can be a danger sign, but apparently it wasn’t anything serious. Steele was placed on the IL, threw a few bullpen sessions and was cleared to return.

He threw six pretty good innings vs. the Orioles July 13, 2022 at Wrigley Field, allowing four runs (three earned). Hopefully this return to action will be a good one for Steele, who was putting together an All-Star quality season when he got hurt.

Kyle Gibson is having a decent season — at least, better than the one he had in 2022 with the Phillies. The Cubs faced him July 22, 2022 in Philadelphia and hit him pretty hard, though many of those Cubs aren’t on the team anymore. (Oddly, Justin Steele started that game for the Cubs.)

Yan Gomes (.406, 13-for-32, two home runs) and Dansby Swanson (.727, 8-for-11, a double, a home run) have hit him well.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee. It’s also on MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Orioles market territories).

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Orioles site Camden Chat. If you do go there to interact with Orioles fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.