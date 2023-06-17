Cubs roster move: Justin Steele activated from injured list, Patrick Wisdom to IL

Justin Steele threw three perfect innings against the Rays May 31 at Wrigley Field, but was seen flexing his forearm — forearm issues are sometimes precursors to Tommy John surgery.

So Steele was removed from the game as a precaution:

The Cubs announce that left-hander Justin Steele exited today's game due to "left forearm tightness." A tough blow for one of the NL's top pitchers (2.65 ERA) through the season's first two months. TBD on the severity of the setback. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 31, 2023

Later he was placed on the injured list and at that time it was stated that he might miss only a couple of starts and return June 17 to face the Orioles.

That is in fact exactly what is happening, as the Cubs activated Steele from the injured list to start Saturday’s game and placed Patrick Wisdom on the IL with a right wrist sprain.

Despite the fact that his 14 home runs leads the team, he has been in a horrific slump. Over his last 22 games since May 14, Wisdom is batting just .105/.167/.224 (7-for-67) with 35 strikeouts. Hopefully he can reset with resting the wrist.

Overall Steele has a 2.65 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in 12 starts this year, with 58 strikeouts and just 16 walks in 68 innings, with just two home runs allowed. His 0.3 HR per nine innings rate leads the National League.