 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ out to launch

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Four in a row and the Man of Steele following. Party time!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Quick game with a little Cubs home run fun second time through the order. Miguel Amaya has a wicked quick bat. We’re gonna like him for a long time, I think. We already like Swanson and Morel...

Can’t beat fun at the old ballpark. The Orioles chipped away with a couple of runs but the Cubs weren’t done. The Professor went five, the Cubs scored six in the sixth on the way to four wins in a row! The bullpen allowed one measly tally.

Justin Steele is scheduled to start today. The chances of meatloaf look good.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...