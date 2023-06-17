Cub Tracks’ out to launch

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Quick game with a little Cubs home run fun second time through the order. Miguel Amaya has a wicked quick bat. We’re gonna like him for a long time, I think. We already like Swanson and Morel...

Can’t beat fun at the old ballpark. The Orioles chipped away with a couple of runs but the Cubs weren’t done. The Professor went five, the Cubs scored six in the sixth on the way to four wins in a row! The bullpen allowed one measly tally.

WWWWs in the chat



Morel: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, HR

Mancini: 2-for-2, 2 BB, 2R

Swanson, Amaya: HR

Cubs ‘pen: 4 IP, 6 K pic.twitter.com/xRxAsK6AbM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023

Justin Steele is scheduled to start today. The chances of meatloaf look good.

