Cub Tracks’ out to launch

Quick game with a little Cubs home run fun second time through the order. Miguel Amaya has a wicked quick bat. We’re gonna like him for a long time, I think. We already like Swanson and Morel...
Miguel OH-maya! pic.twitter.com/k4IzSY6CgR— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023
Hope you brought your hard hats. @LieutenantDans7 | #VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/UZMg0iA5hA— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023
That baseball didn't stand a chance. #VoteCubs | https://t.co/iq0lKgoH7i pic.twitter.com/s8WP7ZP8ox— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023
Can’t beat fun at the old ballpark. The Orioles chipped away with a couple of runs but the Cubs weren’t done. The Professor went five, the Cubs scored six in the sixth on the way to four wins in a row! The bullpen allowed one measly tally.
WWWWs in the chat— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 16, 2023
Morel: 3-for-5, 3 RBI, HR
Mancini: 2-for-2, 2 BB, 2R
Swanson, Amaya: HR
Cubs ‘pen: 4 IP, 6 K pic.twitter.com/xRxAsK6AbM
Justin Steele is scheduled to start today. The chances of meatloaf look good.
Iowa Cubs sent LF Alexander Canario on a rehab assignment to ACL Cubs. @CubsZone @cubprospects @InsideCubs pic.twitter.com/tWn8YBuFfy— LMR (@TheMcBlack) June 15, 2023
- Jared Wyllys (MLB.com*): Cubs crush O’s to win fourth straight game. “Cubs runs came in bunches in Friday afternoon’s 10-3 win over the Orioles at Wrigley Field.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Forget a sell-off, if the Cubs can’t win the downtrodden NL Central this year … “This Cubs team is just trying to find its identity.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Is Marcus Stroman the clear front runner to start the All-Star Game for the National League? “Look, if Marcus Stroman is starting, nobody’s gonna be complaining,” Marquee Sports Network analyst Doug Glanville said Friday afternoon during Cubs Live! “Nobody has anything to criticize.”
- Steve Greenberg (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks on uncertain future: ‘I want to be part of this for as long as I can’. “A front office that has had no trouble saying goodbye to every other member of the 2016 championship core has to decide if it still loves Hendricks back.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Stroman sends another message: The Cubs can ‘be right there in playoff baseball’. “With this group of guys that we have, I truly think we can have a crazy push here at the end and be right there in playoff baseball in October.” Mooney has the first message too {$}.
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): After torrid start to season, Ben Brown could soon be factor in Cubs rotation. “Now ranked the fourth-best prospect in the Cubs system, the 6-foot-6 hurler carries a diverse set of pitches that makes it no mystery as to why he is inducing strikeouts.”
- Matthew Postins (Fan Nation*): Former Cubs reliever signs Minor-League deal with Rangers. “Ryan Tepera was one of three Chicago Cubs that received MVP votes when the team won the NL Central.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why the Chicago Cubs optioned prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa with the return of Cody Bellinger. “The Cubs aren’t in a position to let Mervis work through things at the big-league level.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): A nice little adjustment period for Christopher Morel. “Keep that kind of thing up, and Morel is going to be a monster.” Andy Martinez has more.
- Mike Clark (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Cody Bellinger back from the IL, and now the real fun begins. “He’s not yet up to speed in the outfield, so the immediate plan is for him to stay at first base.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Mike Tauchman emerging as unlikely breakout star for hometown team. “He has taken over the everyday role in center and has been a revelation at the plate...”
- Ken Maguire (AP*): MLB is pushing back the fences for Cardinals-Cubs in London after Yankees-Red Sox ’19 slugfest. “When you’re out at home plate, and you’re looking (out) it looks like you’re in a totally different ballpark than you were in 2019,” Murray Cook, MLB’s official field consultant, told The Associated Press.
- Michael Clair (MLB.com*): The Cubs and Cardinals are taking over London’s food scene, too. “When the Cubs and Cardinals head to England for the London Series next week, there will be a full baseball food takeover, too.”
