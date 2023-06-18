Cub Tracks parallel series

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, that was a suspenseful affair. Steely J didn’t pitch at all badly, the only blip on his radar being a two-run Adley Rutschman homer just before he left. The Cubs took the lead in the following half-inning, though, and summoned the bullpen, up 3-2. It stayed that way as both ‘pens held the score right there, and the Cubs have won five games in a row now.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Fun segment with Joe Girardi (yes, that Joe!) on what makes Justin Steele's four-seamer so distinct.



Crazy ability to limit barrels... yet Stuff+ thinks it's a below-average pitch?! How?! #Cubs pic.twitter.com/t08crWYZZg — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) June 17, 2023

Food for Thought:

Mentioned in the tales of Heracles and Orpheus, the entrance to the underworld is still there today.https://t.co/a8a4S3MV5d — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 16, 2023

Did we do something wrong?



https://t.co/lpWdnt47Fs — Futurism (@futurism) June 17, 2023

Betelgeuse is being weird again.https://t.co/QZ17pdOPYM — IFLScience (@IFLScience) June 17, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!