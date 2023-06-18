Cub Tracks parallel series

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 17, 2023
Final: #Cubs 3, Orioles 2. pic.twitter.com/2pKxPqurVp
Well, that was a suspenseful affair. Steely J didn’t pitch at all badly, the only blip on his radar being a two-run Adley Rutschman homer just before he left. The Cubs took the lead in the following half-inning, though, and summoned the bullpen, up 3-2. It stayed that way as both ‘pens held the score right there, and the Cubs have won five games in a row now.
Fun segment with Joe Girardi (yes, that Joe!) on what makes Justin Steele's four-seamer so distinct.— Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) June 17, 2023
Crazy ability to limit barrels... yet Stuff+ thinks it's a below-average pitch?! How?! #Cubs pic.twitter.com/t08crWYZZg
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): ‘Stay in the fight’: The Cubs’ rallying cry as they work to turn the season around. “We’re resilient,” Dansby Swanson said. “I think at times when things aren’t going good, it’s very easy to just tuck your tail and I feel like we’ve responded well this past week.”
- Jay Cohen (AP*): Steele, Hoerner help Chicago Cubs beat Baltimore Orioles 3-2 for season-high 5th straight win. “Steele allowed five hits, struck out four and walked one in his first start since May 31.” Brian Sandalow has more. Jared Wyllys has more of this.
- Matt Johnson (Sportsnaut*): MLB insider expects Chicago Cubs to trade Marcus Stroman, 3 potential landing spots. “Facing the likelihood of losing Stroman in free agency for nothing, the Cubs would likely move him now to ensure they get something back for him.”
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Could Stroman, other Cubs’ stars be trade deadline castaways? MLB insider Ken Rosenthal weighs in. “He’s pitching like an ace,” Rosenthal said. “He would be the best guy out there. This is probably the best-starting pitcher that could be traded.”
- Stacy (Camden Chat*): Bats go quiet as Orioles lose the game and the series to the Cubs. “Adley Rutschman’s home run wasn’t enough to save them.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Chicago Cubs need to ensure Kyle Hendricks never wears another team’s jersey. “One thing we know for certain is we won’t see Hendricks on Twitter lobbying for a contract extension.”
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald*): Cubs Wisdom goes on IL, could wrist injury be contributing to slugger’s prolonged slump? “I think this makes a lot of sense,” Ross said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs get Javier ‘El Mago’ Báez flashbacks watching Christopher Morel. “There’s energy, there’s lightning,” Ross said. “There’s a lot of reminders of Javy.” Brett Taylor has more Morel.
