Cub Tracks parallel series

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. This series is unfolding like the Pittsburgh series. Get out the brooms!

By Duane Pesice
/ new

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, that was a suspenseful affair. Steely J didn’t pitch at all badly, the only blip on his radar being a two-run Adley Rutschman homer just before he left. The Cubs took the lead in the following half-inning, though, and summoned the bullpen, up 3-2. It stayed that way as both ‘pens held the score right there, and the Cubs have won five games in a row now.

