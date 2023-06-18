Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: June 18

Happy Father’s Day to everyone who is a father or who has a father.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs won their fifth-straight game, 12-11 over Indianapolis (Pirates).

Nick Neidert put the I-Cubs in an early hole when Chris Owings hit the first pitch of the game for a home run. Things didn’t get a lot better for Neider, as he finished after allowing seven runs on four hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out three, walked three and hit one batter.

Bailey Horn pitched a scoreless the top of the ninth and got the win after the I-Cubs scored in the bottom of the inning. Horn allowed one hit and issued one walk. He struck out one.

Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to score second baseman Chase Strumpf. Perlaza went 1 for 4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored. Strumpf was 1 for 3 with a double and two walks.

Left fielder Jared Young was the other hero today, going 4 for 5 with a double and a three-run home run in the third inning. Young also had a huge two-run single in the bottom of the eighth for five total RBI on the game. He also scored three times.

Shortstop David Bote capped off a five-run bottom of the eighth with a game-tying two-run single. Bote went 2 for 5 with a double.

Catcher Bryce Windham was 2 for 4 with a walk. He scored twice and had two runs batted in.

Young’s home run.

With his third home run of the series, Jared Young gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/Qd4jU8CPmZ — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 18, 2023

It’s not terribly thrilling, but here’s the walk-off sac fly by Perlaza.

Bottom of the 9th. Bases load. Tie game.



In the dream scenario, Yonathan Perlaza walks it off for the @IowaCubs after being down, 11-6, in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/6fh4BdqZND — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) June 18, 2023

Normally I don’t do this, but since it’s Father’s Day, here’s David Bote’s three adorable kids throwing out the first pitch.

Most people know him as David Bote.

These three know him by a different name: Dad #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/UWnYbriark — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) June 18, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies burned the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 5-4 in ten innings. The Smokies won the six-game series four games to two, with all six games being decided by one run.

DJ Herz seems to be turning his season around with his second-straight strong start. Herz allowed just one run on four hits over five innings. He struck out five and he issued just one walk.

Zac Leigh coughed up three runs in the one inning he worked, the bottom of the eighth, to tie the game up.

Danis Correa threw the ninth and tenth innings and got the win. Correa allowed just one hit and no runs. He struck out two and walked no one.

The Smokies scored five runs despite only having six hits and going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. Their five runs scored on a sacrifice fly, back-to-back bases-loaded walks, an RBI triple with a man on first and a wild pitch in the tenth inning.

First baseman Haydn McGeary had that RBI triple. He was 3 for 5.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were wished into the cornfield by the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins), 14-2.

Starting pitcher Connor Noland got the loss after he got rocked for seven runs, four earned, on five hits over 3.2 innings. Two of those five hits were back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning. He walked two and struck out one.

Second baseman Fabian Pertuz’s two-run home run in the seventh inning accounted for all of South Bend’s scoring. It was the fifth home run of the year for Pertuz. He went 2 for 3.

This game was delayed for two hours and fifty minutes in the fourth inning because of lightning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans clinched a first-half division title and a trip to the playoffs by beating the Fredericksburg Nationals, 8-2.

Brody McCullough improved his record to 5-1 by allowing just one run on two hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked just one.

First baseman Felix Stevens hit his 13th home run of the year leading off the bottom of the sixth inning. He was 1 for 4.

Right fielder Rafael Morel was 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored two times and drove in two—one with each hit. Morel also stole a base.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez went 2 for 3 with a walk. He tied the game 1-1 with an RBI single in the fourth inning and scored as part of a five-run sixth inning.

Catcher Moises Ballesteros was 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored one run and drove in on.

I’m sure the Pelicans will release a highlight video later, but to hold you over for now, here’s Stevens’ home run.

FELIX STEVENS SOLO HOMERUN!!



With his 13th homerun of the season, the Birds are up 3-1 in the 6th!#MBPelicans | #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/eXVsX767Qt — Myrtle Beach Pelicans (@Pelicanbaseball) June 19, 2023

ACL Cubs

Off on Sunday.