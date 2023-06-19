On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Pirates series preview

Since these teams last met — just four days ago — the Cubs took two of three from the Orioles at Wrigley Field, and the Pirates were swept by the Brewers in Milwaukee.

When the Cubs/Pirates series at Wrigley began last week, the Pirates were in first place by a game, and the Cubs were fourth, 6½ games behind. Now, the Pirates are in third place behind the Reds, 2½ games back of Milwaukee, and the Cubs are fourth, four games out. So... progress?

We have all seen a lot of the Pirates lately, so I don’t think I need to tell you much more about them. For more details you can check out last week’s series preview, but here is one bit of news about the Pirates:

Sources: Pirates are promoting 2021 first overall pick Henry Davis to the big leagues for Monday's series against the Cubs at PNC Park. Story to come. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) June 18, 2023

Fun fact

The Cubs have lost more games on the road against the Pirates, 709, than against any other team. The Cardinals are second, at 665. Through 1920, the final season of the Dead Ball Era, the Cubs were four games above .500 at Pittsburgh, at 161-157. They went 2-9 in 1921 and haven’t had more wins than losses at the end of any subsequent season. They start this series 129 games below, at 580-709. But they are making progress. At the end of 2002, they were an all-time worst 143 below. Then they went 76-60 over the next 16 seasons, before going 17-19 over the last four. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Probable pitching matchups

Monday: Drew Smyly, LHP (6-4, 3.59 ERA, 1.197 WHIP, 4.32 FIP) vs. Osvaldo Bido, RHP (0-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.750 WHIP, 2.52 FIP)

Tuesday: Marcus Stroman, RHP (8-4, 2.45 ERA, 1.036 WHIP, 3.42 FIP) vs. Johan Oviedo, RHP (3-6, 4.40 ERA, 1.467 WHIP, 3.80 FIP)

Wednesday: Kyle Hendricks, RHP (2-2, 3.18 ERA, 1.059 WHIP, 3.34 FIP) vs. Rich Hill, LHP (6-6, 4.31 ERA, 1.397 WHIP, 4.42 FIP)

Times & TV channels

Monday: 6:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Tuesday: 6:05 p.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network

Wednesday: 11:35 a.m. CT, Marquee Sports Network, MLB Network (outside the Cubs and Pirates market territories)

Prediction

There are two pitching rematches listed above from the series at Wrigley Field last week. The Cubs swept that series.

Thus I will predict the Cubs will win two of three. (Note that I didn’t say which two, though.)

Up next

After two days off Thursday and Friday, the Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a two-game series in London, England this coming Saturday and Sunday.