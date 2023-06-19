 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baseball history unpacked, June 19

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Great pitching performances, Curt Flood loses case, Ball Four published.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Jim Bouton Releases “Ball Four: The Final Pitch”
Jim Bouton signs books at Waldenbooks in Schaumburg.
Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Blake Parker. Also notable: Lou Gehrig HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1306 - The Earl of Pembroke’s army defeats Robert the Bruce’s Scottish army at the Battle of Methven.
  • 1778 - Washington’s troops finally leave Valley Forge.
  • 1934 - Federal Communications Commission (FCC) created.
  • 1970 - Jim Bouton’s* controversial baseball diary “Ball Four” is published.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

In This Stream

Baseball history unpacked

View all 806 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...