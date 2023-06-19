Baseball history unpacked, June 19

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1846 - At the Elysian Fields in Hoboken, NJ, the New York Ball Club defeats the Knickerbocker Base Ball Club, 23-1 (some sources say 21-1). Alexander Cartwright serves as the umpire, which is curious, as Cartwright is one of the Knickerbockers’ best players. (2)
- 1900 - In a great pitching duel, Clark Griffith of the Chicago Orphans and Rube Waddell of the Pittsburgh Pirates match shutouts during 13 innings, before Griffith’s double in the bottom of the 14th drives in the only run. Waddell strikes out 12. (2)
- 1913 - Wilbur Good hits the first pinch-hit home run in Chicago Cubs history, off Grover Alexander in the eighth inning, in a 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. (2)
- 1938 - 1938 - Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Vander Meer extends his string of hitless innings to 21⅔ against the Boston Bees. Vander Meer, coming off two straight no-hitters, sees the streak come to an end when he gives up a single to Debs Garms in the fourth inning. (1,2)
- 1952 - Carl Erskine of the Brooklyn Dodgers pitches a 5-0 no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs at Ebbets Field. (2)
- 1972 - The United States Supreme Court rules against former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Curt Flood, who had sued Major League Baseball over the reserve clause after being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies. The ruling upholds baseball’s antitrust exemption, which was originally granted in 1922. (2)
- 1974 - Steve Busby of the Kansas City Royals pitches his second no-hitter in 14 months, a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers. Busby strikes out three batters and walks George Scott to lead off the second inning for the Brewers’ only baserunner. (1,2)
Cubs birthdays: Blake Parker. Also notable: Lou Gehrig HOF.
Today in history:
- 1306 - The Earl of Pembroke’s army defeats Robert the Bruce’s Scottish army at the Battle of Methven.
- 1778 - Washington’s troops finally leave Valley Forge.
- 1934 - Federal Communications Commission (FCC) created.
- 1970 - Jim Bouton’s* controversial baseball diary “Ball Four” is published.
