Outside The Confines: Manfred throws shade at A’s fans

This weekend we had Rob Manfred throwing shade at A's fans, Shohei Ohtani continuing to obliterate expectations (and already have MVP on lock?), and a new low for a team not based in Oakland.

pitchers to throw 104.0+ pitches, pitch-tracking era (2008):



Aroldis Chapman: 66

Jordan Hicks: 12

Jhoan Duran: 3 ** all in today’s game

Ryan Helsley: 2

Mauricio Cabrera: 1

Tayron Guerrero: 1

Camilo Doval: 1

Neftali Feliz: 1 https://t.co/TypdHllvIb — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 24, 2023

Cora on Red Sox-Yankees: "I think it's too much sometimes. Back-to-back Sunday night games, with all due respect to ESPN, come on. There's other teams out there and people want to watch them." — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2023

Jen McCaffrey has more on that Cora statement. (The Athletic subscription required.)

