 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: Manfred throws shade at A’s fans

The commissioner is doing a great job of remaining baseball’s greatest villain.

By Ashley MacLennan
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

San Francisco Giants v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Happy Monday everyone, I hope your weekends were wonderful and relaxing, and that you’re ready to take on a whole new week of baseball news.

This weekend we had Rob Manfred throwing shade at A’s fans, Shohei Ohtani continuing to obliterate expectations (and already have MVP on lock?), and a new low for a team not based in Oakland.

So if you’re a morning Links reader, grab your coffee, if you’re reading it any time after morning... have you had any water today, you should hydrate... and let’s jump right into today’s links.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...