Outside The Confines: Manfred throws shade at A’s fans

- Daniel Brown shares the newest chapter in Drew Robinson’s success story. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Think you can do better than an umpire? In one little league, parents are learning the hard way that it’s not as easy as it looks. Story by Dan Gelston.
- Which of these rookies is poised to become the future face of a franchise?
- Brandon McCarthy has choice words for Rob Manfred making fun of A’s fans. Story by Nick Selbe.
- Evan Drellich doesn’t think we should be surprised that Manfred would say something so foolish. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ouch. The Braves have DFA’d Charlie Culberson right before his dad was supposed to toss out a Father’s Day first pitch. (ESPN)
- One of these things looks very notable...
pitchers to throw 104.0+ pitches, pitch-tracking era (2008):— Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 24, 2023
Aroldis Chapman: 66
Jordan Hicks: 12
Jhoan Duran: 3 ** all in today’s game
Ryan Helsley: 2
Mauricio Cabrera: 1
Tayron Guerrero: 1
Camilo Doval: 1
Neftali Feliz: 1 https://t.co/TypdHllvIb
- A bus driver transporting the Pirates has been charged with a DUI. (Reuters)
- Jay Jaffe looks at how the Royals have fallen.
- Tom Verducci believes there are none who can challenge Shohei Ohtani for AL MVP.
- Jackson Stone looks at a pretty impressive pair of back-to-back home runs from the Angels.
- Michael Baumann takes a detour from his topic of choice to talk about Rob Manfred.
- Theo DeRosa shares the story of a young Red Sox fan who threw back a gifted ball.
- Dennis Lin thinks Fernando Tatis Jr might be the best right fielder in baseball right now. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- AP looks at how teams are celebrating Juneteenth.
- I... agree?
Cora on Red Sox-Yankees: "I think it's too much sometimes. Back-to-back Sunday night games, with all due respect to ESPN, come on. There's other teams out there and people want to watch them."— Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) June 16, 2023
- Jen McCaffrey has more on that Cora statement. (The Athletic subscription required.)
