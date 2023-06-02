Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres preview, Friday 6/2, 8:40 CT

Friday notes...

ONE-RUN WOES: The Cubs are 4-11 so far in games decided by one run. If they continue at that pace, they will end the season at 12-33. They have never finished a full season with fewer than 15 wins by one run. They won 10 in the 60-game 2020 season and 13 in the 113-game 1994 season. They have lost more than 33 games by one run in four seasons: 1916 (23-37), 1974 (30-36), 2002 (18-36) and 1996 (21-34). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

SOME POSSIBLE REASONS FOR THOSE ONE-RUN WOES: Cubs relievers have the worst ERA among N.L. teams (4.60) and rank 27th overall. And, they rank 18th in OPS with RISP.

THE WALK WATCH:

HOT HITTERS: Mike Tauchman, since his recall May 19: .355/.475/.387 (11-for-31), a double, seven walks, and Seiya Suzuki, last 18 games since May 10: .349/.447/.683 (22-for-63) with six doubles, five home runs, 12 walks and 11 runs scored.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Padres lineup:

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Michael Wacha, RHP

I suspect that if Jameson Taillon doesn’t show up well in this start, he’s going to head back to the injured list. The fact that he hasn’t gone more than 80 pitches in any of the five starts since his return from the IL hints that he’s still injured. Why they wouldn’t have just done these as a rehab assignment is beyond me.

Anyway. Taillon hasn’t faced the Padres since 2018, which is largely irrelevant now. Current Padres are 17-for-79 (.215) vs. Taillon with two home runs (Matt Carpenter, Gary Sanchez). Incidentally, Sanchez and Taillon were teammates with the Yankees in 2021, for whatever that’s worth.

Michael Wacha allowed three runs in five innings against the Cubs April 26 at Wrigley Field, including a home run by Trey Mancini. (Yeah, I didn’t remember that either.)

Wacha had a very good May: 0.84 ERA, 0.719 WHIP in five starts, including seven innings of one-hit ball vs the Royals on May 15.

The Cubs have their work cut out for them tonight.

Please visit our SB Nation Padres site Gaslamp Ball. If you do go there to interact with Padres fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

