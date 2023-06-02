Baseball history unpacked, June 2

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Larry Jackson, Lee Gregory, Neifi Perez, Steve Rain, Chris Martin, Caleb Kilian.

Today in history:

- Pygmies discovered in Dutch New Guinea. 1967 - Capitol Records releases The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” in the US; it is their first album with identical track listings in US and UK, and goes to number one for 15 weeks in US, 22 weeks in UK.

Common sources:

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.