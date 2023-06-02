 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baseball history unpacked, June 2

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Happy birthday, Caleb Kilian! Gehrig and Ruth say goodbyes, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
/ new
Chicago Cubs v Miami Marlins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Larry Jackson, Lee Gregory, Neifi Perez, Steve Rain, Chris Martin, Caleb Kilian.

Today in history:

  • 455 - King Gaiseric and the Vandals sack Rome — Rome looted for 14 days.
  • 1835 - P. T. Barnum & his circus begin 1st tour of US.
  • 1883 - Chicago’s “El” opens to traffic.
  • 1910 - Pygmies discovered in Dutch New Guinea.
  • 1967 - Capitol Records releases The Beatles’ album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” in the US; it is their first album with identical track listings in US and UK, and goes to number one for 15 weeks in US, 22 weeks in UK.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

In This Stream

Baseball history unpacked

View all 801 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...