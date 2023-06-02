 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Put down the microphone

The future of baseball broadcasting is up in the air after a bankruptcy court ruling. Las Vegas is getting a raw deal with the A’s. A look at the trade deadline. And other news from around baseball.

Josh Timmers
I’m not the first one to make this observation, but how awful to you have to be to get into an acrimonious lawsuit with MLB and make Rob Manfred into the good guy?

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

